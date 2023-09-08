Ventura County man faces up to life in prison for armed robbery

A Ventura County man was sentenced and faces anywhere from 42 years to life in prison for an armed robbery.

Camarillo resident Keith Eric Cook, 35, was convicted by a jury of felony robbery with personal use of a firearm, false imprisonment, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The verdict marked Cook’s third robbery-related conviction, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

On Nov. 27, 2021, Cook and another suspect, Jason Hoyland, 46, entered a smoke shop in Ventura while armed. Cook was carrying a pistol, while Hoyland had a replica firearm, officials said.

Once inside, the store owner was bound with zip ties and ordered to sit down. The two suspects took around $1,900 in cash and some merchandise from the store. The men hopped into a getaway vehicle and fled the area.

The store owner called the police and provided a description of the getaway car. Ventura police officers located the vehicle shortly and attempted to pull the suspects over, but they refused to yield.

Southern California man survives days trapped in ravine after crash

Keith Eric Cook, 35, faces 42 years to life in prison for an armed robbery in Ventura. (Ventura County District Attorney's Office)

While escaping, they eventually ditched the vehicle and fled into a nearby park. K-9 units were called in and tracked down Hoyland hiding in a bush. Cook, however, was nowhere to be found.

Three days later, Cook was located and arrested at a Ventura residence. During a search of the home, officers recovered the pistol he used in the robbery.

Cook was convicted by a jury on July 20 of felony robbery with personal use of a firearm, false imprisonment, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He faces anywhere from 42 years up to life in prison.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.