Ventura County news roundup: Piru crash victim identified, Oxnard driver stabbed

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Highway 126 crash victim named

The victim in a fatal rollover crash near Piru was identified Monday by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver was identified as Narciso A. Quiej Vicente, 38, of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 3:36 a.m. Friday along eastbound Highway 126 just east of Piru.

Vicente was driving a black Mercedes-Benz C Class sedan when, for reasons under investigation, he made a sharp turn and flipped the vehicle over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Ryan Ayers, a spokesman for California Highway Patrol, said the investigation was awaiting toxicology information to determine the cause of the crash. Crews were on scene for several hours after the crash to investigate.

Man arrested after stabbing driver

Oxnard police arrested a 69-year-old man Sunday evening in connection with the stabbing of a driver stopped at a stoplight.

The arrest occurred at 3:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Oxnard Boulevard near the "Five Points" intersection, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators said the suspect and the victim were driving in separate vehicles along southbound Oxnard Boulevard. While they were both stopped at a red light, the suspect exited his car and confronted the woman driving the other vehicle, according to police.

During the altercation, the man allegedly stabbed the woman, police said.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries, while the suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He also faces a misdemeanor firearm violation after a gun was found in his vehicle.

Investigation into case remains ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.

Deputies arrest Thousand Oaks ID theft suspect

Deputies arrested a 38-year-old Thousand Oaks man suspected of stealing and using a credit card belonging to a 7-Eleven employee, authorities said.

The theft occurred on May 4 when the suspect entered an employees-only area of the convenience store and took the victim's wallet. The suspect later used the credit card at a gas station in Thousand Oaks and another business in Agoura Hills, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators watched video surveillance from the gas station and identified the suspect. He was arrested at 8:30 p.m. on May 6 in the 3600 block of Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony commercial burglary and identity theft. He remains in custody in Ventura County jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.

