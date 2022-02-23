Ventura County roundup: Carjacking closes Highway 126, barn fire kills horses, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County and regional agencies:

Investigation closes Highway 126

VENTURA – A carjacking investigation closed a section of Highway 126 Monday night and sent three minors to a juvenile facility, the Ventura Police Department reported.

A working smoke alarm kept a wall fire from engulfing the attic Tuesday morning in Simi Valley, county fire officials said.

The incident started around 9:30 p.m. in west Ventura. Patrol officers investigating a stolen vehicle report learned the victim had been carjacked at gunpoint near Olive Street and Harrison Avenue by three suspects.

Ventura police notified surrounding agencies. California Highway Patrol officers soon spotted the stolen vehicle on Highway 126, east of Wells Road. The suspects had gotten out and were walking on the highway, authorities said. After abandoning the first vehicle, they had allegedly tried, unsuccessfully, to carjack a passing motorist on the 126.

CHP officers and Ventura police, including a K-9 police dog, ultimately found and arrested the three suspects, all male minors from Ventura. One of the suspects was treated for injuries suffered during the arrest. The three were booked into juvenile hall.

The investigation closed lanes of Highway 126 between Wells and Briggs roads, between Ventura and Santa Paula, for a time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ventura police watch commander line at 805-339-4416.

Crews quickly extinguish Simi wall fire

SIMI VALLEY – Firefighters extinguished a fire in the wall of a Simi Valley home Tuesday morning, with more serious damage averted thanks to a smoke alarm.

The Ventura County Fire Department responded around 5:40 a.m. to the the single-story residence in the 3000 block of Reservoir Drive.

A working smoke alarm alerted residents and allowed a prompt response that likely prevented additional damage, fire officials said, adding flames would have engulfed the attic if there had been any delay.

A working smoke alarm helped minimize damage when a Simi Valley home caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.

Crews found the fire burning inside a wall and smoke throughout the interior.

They quickly knocked down the blaze and contained it to the wall, with some extension into the attic.

No injuries were reported and no residents were expected to be displaced. The cause remains under investigation.

Details emerge in Saturday barn fire

VENTURA COUNTY – More details have been released about a large barn fire that killed livestock at a farm south of Camarillo over the weekend.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of South Lewis Road on the unincorporated Oxnard Plain.

The fire burned inside a large barn and corral outbuilding, killing six horses and 10 goats, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. More animals were treated by veterinarians on scene, authorities said. One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The fire caused heavy damage to the building, which was difficult to extinguish due to its distance from water sources, said Capt. Bob Welsbie of the county fire agency.

"There was quite an extensive water shuttling operation with hydrants out of the way," Welsbie said.

The fire was knocked down around 6:18 a.m., nearly two hours after it broke out. Crews remained on scene for several hours conducting overhaul. Firefighters from Oxnard assisted along with federal crews.

Arson suspect arrested

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A Santa Barbara County man was arrested Monday after allegedly admitting he intentionally started a fire in a drainage culvert that closed lanes of Highway 101 in Carpinteria for hours Saturday night.

The man, 23, was reportedly seen late Monday afternoon digging into the hillside near a drainage culvert along Carpinteria Creek, near where Saturday's fire originated, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The site is near the 5700 block of Via Real.

A suspected arsonist was arrested Monday in connection with a drainage culvert fire in Carpinteria on Saturday that closed a section of Highway 101 for hours.

While talking to sheriff's deputies and a fire investigator from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District, the man reportedly admitted he had started Saturday's fire, authorities said.

Saturday's incident closed the northbound freeway and Via Real between Bailard Avenue and Casitas Pass Road, creating traffic chaos along the stretch. Firefighters reported difficulty taming the blaze, which sent up smoke and flames from an underground utility pipe. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of a felony arson violation and booked into jail with bail set at $250,000, officials said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday it had filed a felony arson charge in the case.

Jails to resume in-person visits

VENTURA COUNTY – Starting Monday, both large jail facilities in Ventura County will begin allowing in-person visits again.

The suspension has been in place since December when the omicron variant caused COVID-19 cases to surge at both the main jail at the Ventura County Government Center and the Todd Road Jail facility outside Santa Paula.

Video visitation remains available for those who don't want to visit inmates in person.

Stolen gear found at pawn shop

CAMARILLO – Sheriff's officials investigating a commercial burglary involving about $10,000 worth of property arrested a Thousand Oaks man and recovered the goods at a pawn shop.

The Feb. 14 burglary was reported at a business in the 300 block of Mobil Avenue in Camarillo, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which provides police services in Camarillo and Thousand Oaks. From video surveillance footage, detectives identified the suspect as a 47-year-old Thousand Oaks man.

On Feb. 17, the man was arrested in Thousand Oaks. Detectives learned he had pawned the stolen goods at a Camarillo pawn shop shortly after the burglary, officials said. They ultimately recovered all the stolen property and returned it to the business.

Pizza robbery sets example

CAMARILLO – Authorities arrested a man suspected of robbing a pizza delivery person Sunday afternoon in Camarillo.

The robbery was reported around 12:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Raemere Street, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to provide police services in Camarillo. The block is on the north side of East Daily Drive, west of Arneill Road.

Patrol deputies surrounded the area and, using the victim's description, quickly identified the suspect – a 22-year-old Camarillo man – who lived nearby. He was soon detained, and a search of the suspect turned up the victim's property, authorities said. A subsequent warrant search of his residence reportedly turned up more evidence linking him to the crime.

During the robbery, the suspect had allegedly pretended to be armed, frightening the victim, said sheriff's Detective Chris Dyer.

The victim had turned over his property without putting up a fight – which is what authorities recommend, Dyer said. If someone threatens you with violence over money or belongings, don't try to fight them, he said.

"It's just property – it can be replaced," he said. Fighting back can lead to injury or worse since the robber might be armed, on drugs or otherwise impaired.

The pizza delivery man behaved just as authorities advise, Dyer said: "Do exactly what this guy did."

Anyone who saw the incident or has video can call Detective Schaum Song at 805-388-5118.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura County news: Arson suspect arrested, wall fire extinguished