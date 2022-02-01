Ventura County roundup: Highway 118 crash victim identified, traffic stops lead to 4 arrests

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Victim identified in fatal Highway 118 crash

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office released the identity of a man killed last week in a crash along Highway 118.

The victim was identified as Brian C. Mull, 52, of Simi Valley, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

The crash at 6:26 a.m. Friday occurred on Highway 118 just east of Price Road in an unincorporated area north of Camarillo and west of Somis.

Mull was driving a GMC Yukon SUV westbound when, for reasons still under investigation, he crashed head-on into a box truck headed eastbound, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash killed Mull, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 48-year-old man from Los Angeles, suffered minor injuries.

The collision caused authorities to shut down Highway 118 in both directions for several hours Friday as they investigated and cleaned up the crash.

Man spotted inside home arrested

VENTURA – Ventura police arrested a 59-year-old man Sunday when he was spotted on video inside an East Ventura home, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Hunter Street around 3:30 p.m. on a report of a possible burglary in progress, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Cmdr. Sam Arroyo said police had been called to the home at least twice before in the last week after the same man, apparently known by the caretaker, had been seen on video. In surveillance footage Saturday, the man was allegedly seen taking laptops, Arroyo said.

The man had apparently returned to the home Sunday when he was taken into custody.

The man was on probation at the time of his arrest, allowing police to search the Ventura motel room where he was staying, police said. Officers found items they believed to be stolen.

The man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drug possession and multiple felonies, including residential burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of ammunition and a large-capacity magazine, records show.

He was booked into Ventura County jail Sunday and scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Tuesday, according to jail records.

Traffic stops lead to 4 arrests, 4 seized guns

OXNARD – Oxnard police since Friday have arrested four people and seized what amounted to four guns during multiple traffic stops.

A 20-year-old Oxnard man on probation was arrested Friday at Bard Road and Simpson Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. Officers said they also confiscated a 9-mm Glock-style polymer gun, which is considered a ghost gun because it lacks a serial number. The man faces multiple felony gun offenses.

Two 18-year-old Oxnard residents were arrested at First and Marquita streets early Saturday morning after another traffic stop, according to police. Police said they seized a loaded 9-mm handgun and an unloaded .22-caliber revolver. One of the teens faces felony gun charges while the other faces misdemeanor gun charges related to the unloaded firearm.

A 19-year-old Oxnard resident was arrested late Saturday night after a traffic stop at Fourth and A streets.

Police said they found a loaded 9-mm magazine in the man's pocket, the slide portion of the handgun in a compartment under the steering column and the handgun frame under the front passenger seat. The pieces comprise a firearm, police said. The gun was reported stolen out of Oxnard in July. The man was arrested on suspicion of various felony firearm-related charges.

Man spits on Simi Valley officer during arrest

Simi Valley — Police said they arrested a 20-year-old Simi Valley man for spitting on an officer after he was accused of having an unregistered and loaded firearm in his possession.

Simi Valley police said the arrest began during a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Jan. 20 in the area of Guardian Street and Tapo Canyon Road.

Patrol officers initially pulled the suspect over after witnessing him use a cellphone while driving. The driver was later found to be in possession of an unregistered, loaded firearm. While he was being placed under arrest, the suspect spat on one of the officers, according to police.

On Jan. 24, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed charges of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle with the special enhancement of not being listed as the registered owner, a felony, as well as misdemeanor battery upon an officer.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday and is due to appear in court next for an early disposition conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to online court records.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura County news: Highway 118 crash victim named, local arrests