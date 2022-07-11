Ventura County Roundup: Hueneme crash victim named, man hospitalized from soccer match fight

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and arrests from Ventura County agencies:

Victim in Port Hueneme crash named

The victim in a fatal Port Hueneme crash last week was identified as Matthew O. Lares, 18, of Port Hueneme, the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

The crash occurred at 4:22 p.m. Friday along the southbound lanes of Ventura Road near Bard Road.

Lares was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash caused his vehicle to roll over. A female victim driving the second car involved in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Port Hueneme police.

The crash is under investigation but speed is believed to be a primary factor, authorities said. Anyone with information for police can contact Sgt. Ryan Bates by calling 805-986-6530.

Man hospitalized from fight at Oxnard soccer field

A 29-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday with critical injuries after a fight broke out during a soccer tournament held at Oxnard High School, according to police.

Officers were notified around 11 a.m. about the fight at the campus at 3400 W. Gonzales Road, said the Oxnard Police Department.

The fight was reported to have taken place on the soccer field. The victim was found lying on the ground and unresponsive before he was transported to Ventura County Medical Center. He remains in critical condition as of Monday afternoon, police said.

Through an investigation, Oxnard police identified one suspect as a 46-year-old man at the tournament and arrested him on suspicion of felony battery. He was booked into county jail with bail set at $20,000, according to jail records.

Police are seeking additional witnesses and videos of the fight and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Carey Everhart at 805-486-6228 or carey.everhart@oxnardpd.org.

Hueneme shooting victims stabilize

Both victims in a shooting at a Port Hueneme park last month have stabilized at the hospital, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 4:09 p.m. June 29 in the area of J Street and Bard Road near Bubbling Springs Park.

The two victims, a man and a woman both in their 20s, were hospitalized with critical gunshot injuries.

Both remain in the hospital as of Monday but are in stable condition, said Scott Matalon, a spokesman for the Port Hueneme Police Department.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.

Crews battle fires in Oxnard, Casitas Springs

Firefighters with the Ventura County Fire Department battled two structure fires in Oxnard and Casitas Springs within the past 24 hours.

The first fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Ocean Drive. The location is within the Hollywood by the Sea community near Channel Islands Harbor.

Crews found smoke emanating from the first story of a house upon arriving on scene. The fire was knocked down at 8:50 p.m., according to Capt. Brian McGrath, a spokesman for the fire department.

No residents were home at the time of the fire. No details about whether the residents were temporarily displaced were available.

The second fire was reported at 10:36 a.m. Monday in the 8700 block of North Ventura Avenue in unincorporated Casitas Springs. The fire was found inside an external garage at a mobile home park. Crews declared knockdown at 10:46 a.m.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.

