Ventura County roundup: Man shot by Oxnard police identified, storm arrives, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Man shot by police ID’d

OXNARD — Authorities identified the man killed Sunday by an Oxnard Police officer in the city’s downtown as Adam Barcenas.

The 60-year-old Oxnard man died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was considered a homicide.

The Oxnard Police Department previously said that the shooting occurred around 6 a.m. Sunday when officers were investigating a DUI in the 100 block of Fourth Street.

Barcenas, who was not involved in the DUI, approached the officers with a 5-foot steel bar in a “threatening manner,” police said. Two officers drew their stun guns and one took out a firearm. The man was shot when he got within feet of the officers, the agency said.

The Oxnard police said Sunday they would be releasing body-camera video from the officers this week but as of Tuesday the agency had not. Additional calls left with the agency about the officer-involved shooting Sunday and Tuesday were not returned.

Barcenas pleaded no contest in June 2019 of two counts of felony elder abuse and resisting arrest and was found guilty by the court. He was sentenced in July of that year to six years in state prison.

According to online court records, Barcenas was released from prison and placed on parole in October.

Fast-moving storm lowers forecasts

VENTURA COUNTY — A storm system that moved through Ventura County and the region Tuesday was expected to drop less rain than initially forecast.

“It’s moving pretty fast,” said Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, early Tuesday afternoon.

The quick tempo means the system was expected to be “slightly less hazardous” in terms of potential flooding and other issues, she said. Slow-moving storms have more time to drop rain over a given area.

For Ventura County, about 2-4 inches were forecast for coasts and valleys, down from up to 5 inches. Some mountain and foothill areas could get up to 6 inches.

Story continues

The heaviest rain was expected later Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

By 1 p.m., rainfall in northern Ventura County had reached about an inch, while the south county had seen about a third of an inch, Schoenfeld said.

Rates of up to a half-inch per hour were still expected at times.

The storm was predicted to move out by Wednesday morning.

“By the time everyone wakes up,” the storm should be cleared out, she said.

Thursday will be dry and calm, she said, with more light rain — less than half an inch — expected between Friday and Sunday.

Another system could arrive Monday, but will likely be weaker than Tuesday’s storm.

Man shot in Montalvo expected to survive

VENTURA — A 28-year-old Ventura man was shot in the leg Saturday night in the city’s Montalvo area but was expected to survive, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. when the man was walking on a sidewalk in the residential area west of Johnson Drive, Ventura police said. The man apparently lives in the neighborhood, but police said they do not know of any confrontation before the shooting by the intersection of Peacock Avenue and Nightingale Street.

“We don’t know the motivation,” Cmdr. Rick Murray said Monday.

Police don’t know whether the incident was gang related although gangs do operate in the area, Murray said. The victim is not a gang member, he said.

Officers have contacted individuals who may have been involved, but have not made any arrests for the shooting, Murray said.

The shooting was reported about 10 days after shots were fired into a window in the living room of an apartment in the same vicinity. Multiple cars were struck at the time. No one was hit in that incident and police do not believe the residents of the apartment were targeted. No arrests have been made.

Murray, who oversees criminal investigations in Ventura, said he does not believe the two shooting incidents were related.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Fast-moving storm lowers forecasts in Ventura County, more news