Ventura County sheriff defends efforts to prevent jail deaths, opposes independent panel

In his first detailed response to a grand jury investigation of jail deaths, Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said most of the panel's recommendations are unwarranted or have already been implemented.

Fryhoff rejected the leading recommendation in the report — establishment of an independent panel of experts and members of the public to review deaths of prisoners in the main jail in Ventura and the Todd Road Jail outside Santa Paula.

Sheriff's officials said multiple reviews are already done of each death, including an investigation by the sheriff's major crimes unit to determine whether a crime occurred and the medical examiner's probe to determine cause and manner of death. Additionally, two outside standard-setting bodies have oversight of the sheriff's office, Fryhoff's response said.

He said the independent panel would be "duplicative" of the oversight provided by those bodies: the Board of State and Community Corrections and the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.

The state board stipulates how jail officials should conduct their reviews of deaths, including a requirement for health staff to be involved and an assessment of care. But the board does not evaluate deaths independently on a case-by-case basis, a spokeswoman said.

The correctional commission examines whether standards for evaluating jail deaths have been met when it surveys jails for health-care accreditation, which is normally done every three years. The agency's consulting arm can be hired to investigate one or multiple jail deaths, but that would be done by separate contract from the accreditation the county is seeking.

The Ventura County grand jury asked for another set of eyes based on concerns over staff training, medical assessments, detection of drugs and a desire to see the results of investigations into inmate deaths disclosed publicly. The independent panel could reduce the risks of death, provide additional insights, justify more resources and lead to more transparency, the grand jury said.

The sheriff agreed that the specialists may be able to provide additional insights and transparency. But adding members of the public would be counterproductive because they don't have the same protections and privileges to review sensitive legal and medical information, he said.

Assistant Sheriff Shane Matthews, who oversees the jails, said Thursday that adding more layers to the expertise county officials offer would confuse and muddy the waters.

"Community members have no experience in criminal justice," he said in an interview. "Because of their inexperience and lack of knowledge, they would produce the same wrong conclusions that the grand jury did."

The civilian panel issued their report in late June after studying 13 deaths from a total of 25 reported between 2016 and 2022 at the two jails. Jurors reviewed case files for the 13 deceased individuals and interviewed leadership and staff of the sheriff's office, medical providers and community leaders, according to their report. They examined documents including state inspection reports, county policies and national standards, the report said.

The grand jury concluded that most of the 13 deaths were avoidable.

The sheriff's office "wholly disagreed" with that finding, saying it was based on anecdotal evidence.

Matthews asserts that the jurors left a misleading impression by honing in so tightly on the 13 deaths that occurred over a seven-year period. "The report doesn’t highlight all the progress we have made. That’s one of the failures of the report," he said.

Jurors examined four suicides, finding that "lack of proactive measures" contributed to two of four suicides. But the report failed to point out improvements that have been made over time, Matthews said.

"When you look with a microscope but not a larger setting you don’t see the whole picture," he said.

The grand jury also asked for a response from the Ventura County Board of Supervisors regarding its call for the independent panel as well as recommendations for the use of dogs to detect drugs in the jails and an annual report on how medical contractor Wellpath is achieving goals aimed at preventing suicides. Supervisors are scheduled to weigh their response at their next board meeting on Sept. 12.

Fryhoff said he would provide an analysis on the use of dogs at the same meeting and provide the Wellpath report by March.

