Ventura County wins $18M to tackle organized retail thefts

Ventura County has won almost $18 million in state grants to stop organized retail thefts, part of California's initiative to end the sometimes brazen attacks.

In a letter the Board of Supervisors reviewed last week, Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said the county and other areas of the state have seen a dramatic increase in organized thefts of retail goods and auto components.

Criminal enterprises target Ventura County because the area offers large retail shopping centers, auto malls and other appealing establishments, plus the convenience of the geographic location and major state highways, his letter says.

Fryhoff endorsed a collaborative approach to prevent crime, investigate organized retail theft and share data regionally to identify and prosecute these groups. All local police agencies along with the District Attorney's Office and the county's probation agency are involved in the effort, officials said.

Supervisors agreed to add 11 temporary positions in the Sheriff's Office for the three-year, grant-funded program. Included are sworn law enforcement and civilian staff.

The Sheriff's Office won $15.65 million to prevent and investigate the crimes while the District Attorney's Office was awarded a grant of a little over $2 million to prosecute suspects.

The funds are part of almost $267 million in grants awarded around California, the Board of State and Community Corrections announced earlier this year.

The Sheriff's Office project calls for the theft cases to be assigned to an investigative law enforcement team drawn from police agencies in the county. The team will also have the assistance of a crime analyst and technology such as automated license plate readers. Uniformed police officers will conduct visible surveillance at shopping and auto malls, according to the project proposal.

The DA's Office received funding for what's called "vertical prosecution," meaning the same attorney is assigned to an organized retail theft case from beginning to end. The office seeks to curtail retail theft enterprises by 2027 and create a system that will hold the improvements in place after the grant expires.

