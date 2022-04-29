Ventura County's incumbent district attorney faces challenge from within

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, left, faces a challenge from Senior Prosecutor John Barrick in the June 7 primary election. With only two vying for the spot, the outcome will be determined in the primary.

When Ventura County voters receive ballots for the June 7 primary, they'll be asked to select one of two candidates running for district attorney.

The outcome will determine who'll be the county's top prosecutor for the next four years, starting in January. Since only two are vying for the nonpartisan post, the race will be decided in the primary.

The contest pits an appointed incumbent against a challenger from inside the agency.

District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, 52, a Democrat, is building a justice system that incorporates rehabilitation and counseling for some crimes.

Senior Prosecutor John Barrick, 52, a Republican, is campaigning against state laws that reduce sentences, saying he wants to put victims first.

“The race is garnering attention because it is an open seat, which doesn't come around very often,” said Tim Allison, political science professor at CSU Channel Islands.

The former district attorney, Greg Totten, held the position for 18 years before retiring in 2021 to become chief executive of the California District Attorney's Association in Sacramento. Before Totten, Mike Bradbury had the job for 24 years.

Nasarenko took over as DA in January 2021 after the Ventura County Board of Supervisors unanimously chose him over six other candidates. He beat out Totten's hand-picked successor, Cheryl Temple, then chief assistant DA. He also beat out Barrick, who was among the candidates.

“They had selection power and picked Nasarenko," Allison said of the board's choice.

At the time, Nasarenko was in his second four-year term on the Ventura City Council, where he'd served since 2013. He relinquished the seat to take the DA job.

Barrick, who has said during the campaign that he is not a politician, is making his first run for political office.

Similarities

Both men have spent their legal careers in the Ventura County DA's office.

Barrick has 16 years of experience, Nasarenko 14. Both have been recognized as prosecutor of the year. Both threw their hats in the ring when Totten stepped down.

Barrick grew up in Oxnard in what he calls modest circumstances, attending local public schools. Nasarenko grew up in the nearby San Fernando Valley, the son of Ukrainian immigrants.

Each came to the law after first pursuing careers in other fields.

After graduating from CSU Northridge, Barrick assumed a career in closed captioning for the hearing impaired, which he did for a decade. Nasarenko attended UC Irvine and spent 10 years in Pasadena and Los Angeles school districts as a director of community relations.

Barrick went to Southwestern School of Law. He joined the Ventura County DA's Office in January 2005 at the age of 35. Nasarenko attended night classes at Loyola Law School and, at 38, became a prosecutor with the agency in 2008.

Barrick served in general felonies, domestic violence, serious and violent felonies, gangs and homicides, where he has been a prosecutor since 2014.

Nasarenko prosecuted sex crimes as a senior deputy DA and has handled misdemeanors, homeless court, domestic violence, serious and violent felonies and felony DUIs.

Both men say they believe strongly in accountability, prosecuting criminals and punishment for offenders.

Where they differ

In a virtual debate hosted by the League of Women Voters Ventura County on April 19 and in other interactions, some differences have been highlighted.

Barrick's opening statement during the debate was a phrase he has often repeated during the campaign: "Victims come first."

When asked how he felt about restorative justice, an approach to criminal justice that emphasizes rehabilitation, Barrick responded: "We are not social workers."

In an email to Star, Barrick said he wants to "remind the political leaders that marginalizing crime victims only serves to re-victimize them. Our goal is to serve crime victims."

Barrick added he would be "tough on crime, not like San Francisco or Los Angeles," referring to two counties with liberal district attorneys.

Barrick's views have traction with some rank-and-file law enforcement unions who have endorsed him, as well as some right-of-center groups, such as Free Ventura.

He participated in a Free Ventura launch event at Godspeak Calvary Chapel church in Newbury Park in April and posted on his Instagram page a photo with Godspeak Senior Pastor Rob McCoy, a former Thousand Oaks council member and mayor whose refusal to follow pandemic restrictions, along with subsequent legal battles with the county, garnered widespread media coverage.

During the April 19 debate, the candidates clashed at times.

At one point, Barrick said residents of Ventura — where Nasarenko served on the council — were “dead last” in terms of Ventura County crime rates. The comment referred to data for 2019 from the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting program, which tracks statistics submitted from law enforcement agencies around the country.

The solution, Barrick said, was to increase penalties for drugs.

Nasarenko shot back.

“I won’t use fearmongering and scare tactics to describe it as unsafe,” he said. “Ventura is one of the safest cities and will remain so.”

During the debate, Nasarenko said he prefers “collaboration and support” for homelessness, addiction and mental illness. He spoke of drug use as a multi-faceted problem and said he wants to get users off the street and into treatment. He expressed support for restorative justice for juvenile offenders, as "both consequence and remedy."

He spoke of overseeing the opening of the Ventura County Family Justice Center in Oxnard this summer, where more than 40 organizations will provide resources for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking in a culturally sensitive way to serve the Latino and Mixtec communities in the area.

During his original interview with the Board of Supervisors, Nasarenko said he did not support some controversial policies of LA County District Attorney George Gascón. That stance has not changed, he said in an email to the Star.

Unlike Los Angeles, he said, the Ventura County DA’s office still files special enhancements seeking additional punishment in some cases, seeks to transfer juveniles to adult court for egregious crimes, represents victims at parole hearings and files drug possession cases.

Priorities

Nasarenko told the Star his top priority is the implementation of a $2.5 million U.S. Department of Justice grant to help law enforcement resolve and potentially prosecute a backlog of more than 817 untested sexual assault kits. The DA's office is launching a cold-cause unit for sex assault cases with the funds.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that pushed fatal overdose cases in Ventura County to record numbers last year, was also high on his list. The powerful opioid has become an issue nationally. Nasarenko said his office informs convicted dealers they will be charged with murder if they go back out and sell the drug to someone who dies as a result.

Mental health is also a priority, he said, along with the implementation of a mental health unit in the DA's office. County supervisors budgeted for three new prosecutors who will look at alternatives to jail in cases that might be better served by treatment and rehabilitation.

For Barrick, the top priority is prosecuting criminals.

He told the Star he wants to use the office as a "microphone to alert the public" about changes in laws that affect their safety.

He said he's concerned about serving victims of crime from diverse communities such as Oxnard. To create more diversity, he would recruit from law schools such as Southwestern Law School and California Western School of Law, which are traditionally more diverse than higher-ranked schools many find unaffordable.

Barrick also said he prioritizes improving what he described as "low morale" in the DA's office. He said Nasarenko has not fulfilled promises he made while interviewing for the position.

In response to that claim, Nasarenko said he believes he has improved morale. He expanded telecommuting and maternity leave, added 15 new attorneys, funded five new victim's advocates, increased discretion over case management and supported wage raises, he said.

Accomplishments

When asked to name a significant professional accomplishment, Nasarenko cited his prosecution of convicted child molester Thomas Bork in 2017, a case of multigenerational sexual abuse. He said it informed and inspired him to seek funding for the Oxnard Family Justice Center.

For Barrick, a top achievement was prosecuting a 1980 cold case where two unidentified victims were brutalized and murdered. DNA evidence helped to find and ultimately prosecute a convicted serial rapist who was set to be released from prison. The case will be featured on an episode of A&E's "Cold Case Files" this year. Barrick also cited the case of Kimberly Lopez, a 3-year-old girl whose mother tortured and killed her.

Barrick's endorsements include several peace officers' associations and three statewide law enforcement agencies.

Nasarenko has been endorsed by Bradbury, the former DA, former sheriff Geoff Dean, the Women Lawyers of Ventura County and various elected officials, judges and unions.

Allison, the political science professor, said the race involves an incumbent with 16 months on the job who is "moderate and well-liked and has a ton of endorsements."

“Nasarenko is running a nonpartisan race,” Allison said. "He is focused on the job and has not gotten into politics."

A challenger will have to convince voters there is a need for change, he said.

The DA's annual base salary is about $293,687, according to the county's most recent pay schedule.

Fundraising

The latest campaign finance statements filed with the Ventura County Elections Division showed Nasarenko with more cash heading into May.

For the reporting period between Jan. 1 and April 23, he raised $75,980, all in monetary contributions. His committee spent $77,971 and was left with a cash balance of $157,593. Nasarenko loaned the campaign committee $2,000, which remained outstanding debt.

Barrick's report for the same period showed about $41,380 raised from $16,768 in monetary contributions and $24,612 in loans. Expenditures totaled $26,036 and cash on hand was $35,007. Outstanding debt totaled $39,494 from loans Barrick has made to the campaign.

The next reports are due on May 26.

One independent expenditure report had been filed in the race as of Friday morning. The Ventura County Professional Peace Officers Association Political Action Committee spent $1,821.85 on April 22 for design and printing of lawn signs supporting Barrick.

