Ventura dentist sentenced in admissions scandal, gas station shooting arrests, more news

Ventura dentist sentenced in college admissions case

VENTURA – A Ventura dentist was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in connection with the national college admissions scandal.

Homayoun Zadeh, 60, was sentenced in federal court in Boston to six weeks in prison, a year of supervised release with 250 hours of community service, a $20,000 fine and $8,414 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.

In July, Zadeh, an internationally known periodontist with offices in Ventura and Woodland Hills, had pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return. Prosecutors say Zadeh had agreed to pay $100,000 to William "Rick" Singer to help Zadeh's daughter get into USC.

More than 30 parents have pleaded guilty in the high-profile case, which has included celebrities like Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin along with others accused of cheating to get their children into elite institutions. Zadeh was the 28th parent sentenced as of Wednesday, authorities said.

Gas station shooting nets two arrests

CAMARILLO – Authorities have arrested two San Bernardino County men in connection with a shooting at a Camarillo gas station late last month.

The shooting took place shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Shell station at 107 W. Ventura Blvd., at the northwest corner with Las Posas Road. The two suspects had fled in a black Toyota Corolla before police arrived, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to provide police services in Camarillo.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies with the Camarillo unit investigate a shooting at the Shell station at Los Posas Road and Ventura Boulevard Friday night, Oct. 29, 2021.

An altercation at the gas station led to one man getting shot, authorities said. His wounds were serious but not life threatening. Another patron standing nearby who was struck by shrapnel was treated and released at the scene.

Sheriff's major crimes detectives identified two men from San Bernardino County as the suspects. Search and arrest warrants executed in that county on Monday led to the arrests of the men, age 25 and 20.

Investigators linked the suspects with a group of sales people who frequent shopping centers and use high-pressure sales tactics of chocolate candy bars in the guise of helping charitable organizations, according to sheriff's officials. The suspects frequently sold the candy bars in Ventura County, including Camarillo, authorities said.

One of the men has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, along with special enhancements, and has pleaded not guilty, Ventura County Superior Court records show. He remained in Ventura County jail Wednesday and was not eligible for release. The other was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor conspiracy offense.

Hearing continued in embezzlement case involving Borderline co-owner

VENTURA COUNTY – A settlement conference in a criminal case involving Brian Hynes, co-owner of the former Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, was continued until next year during a hearing in Ventura County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office filed a felony count of grand theft embezzlement against Hynes, alleging he had taken over $50,000 raised by the Westlake Village Rotary Club for a festival that was later canceled due to COVID-19.

At Wednesday's session, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Bruce Young approved a request from attorneys to continue the hearing until Jan. 6, 2022.

Hynes pleaded not guilty to the charge on Aug. 25 and remains free on his own recognizance. He was represented by attorney Craig Sturm Wednesday, who told Young Hynes was in the hallway, although Sturm spoke on his behalf, according to courtroom audio. Sturm did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

Hynes co-owned Borderline Bar & Grill, a country music club that was the site of a mass shooting that killed 12 people, including several employees, in November 2018. He currently co-owns the BL Dancehall & Saloon in Agoura Hills.

Massage parlor sting threatens permits

SIMI VALLEY – Authorities in Simi Valley are taking action to revoke business permits for three massage parlors after an undercover police operation.

The sting, which took place during the week of Oct. 25, was focused on illegal activity and permit issues at the parlors, said Simi Valley Police Cmdr. James Buckley.

Undercover officers posed as clients or were able to observe alleged unlawful activity take place, Buckley said.

At GG Massage, 2381 Tapo St. Unit C, and at Mei's Spa, 1720 E. Los Angeles Ave. Unit H, alleged violations included genital massage and other physical contact as well as exposure of breasts, according to police. One person was cited at each location, with licensing issues also involved at Mei's.

At Clover Day Spa, 2311 Tapo St. Unit G, two people were cited for licensing issues.

Police and city officials are working to revoke business permits at the three sites, Buckley said.

