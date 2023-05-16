Ventura man killed in 101 crash; Simi police probe shooting

Traffic backed up for miles along Highway 101 in Ventura Monday morning after a five-vehicle crash left one person dead.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County and regional agencies:

Ventura man killed in Highway 101 crash

VENTURA — A 50-year-old Ventura man died and three more drivers were injured in a five-vehicle crash Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 in Ventura, according to the CHP.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. just south of San Miguelito. One of the drivers, a 30-year-old man from Lancaster, was also arrested, the agency said in a news release.

The crash shut down the freeway for several hours and hampered traffic throughout the day.

The CHP said a preliminary investigation showed the Lancaster man was driving a commercial Ford F-550 faster than 65 mph and struck a pickup directly in front driven by the Ventura man, identified as Jose A. Zarate, which caused a chain reaction affecting three more vehicles. The vehicles were all in the fast lane.

Zarate's truck caught fire when hit from behind, and he was not able to get out, the CHP said. The 50-year-old driver died at the scene.

Ventura County jail on suspicion of felony gross vehicular manslaughter. He is slated to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and is being held on $60,000 bail.

This incident is still under investigation by the CHP Ventura area office. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the office at 805-662-2640.

Police seek info on shooting

SIMI VALLEY — Simi Valley police are looking for information about a shooting victim who showed up at a Simi Valley hospital Monday afternoon.

The 33-year-old man had been dropped off in the emergency room at Adventist Health Simi Valley around 4:20 p.m., according to the Simi Valley Police Department. Hospital staff called police who arrived after the man had been transported to Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks.

Simi police said officers contacted the gunshot victim who provided little information about the shooting. Authorities said they do not believe there is any threat to public.

No additional information was available about the victim as of Tuesday morning.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Chris Lam at 805-583-6959.

