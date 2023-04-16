Ventura man killed in stabbing; assailant at large

A 31-year-old man attending a party in west Ventura was fatally stabbed by another party-goer Sunday, police reported.

Officers said they found the victim — identified as Jose Contreras of Ventura — had sustained a stab wound to his upper extremities in the incident reported around 1 a.m. at a duplex in the 200 block of East McFarlane Drive.

Contreras was transported to County Medical Center in Ventura, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a news release issued by the Ventura Police Department.

Officers said an argument led to the stabbing and that the victim and assailant knew each other.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident that may be gang-related, police said later Sunday.

The department asked that any witnesses with information on the stabbing call Detective Rogelio Nuñez at 805-339-4328.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Fatal stabbing reported at Ventura party