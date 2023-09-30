Ventura man sentenced for deadly shooting, destructive pursuit

A Ventura man was sentenced to 32 years in prison for a deadly shooting and destructive police pursuit.

The suspect was identified as Richard Hernandez, 27, by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Hernandez pled guilty to charges of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Cameron Miller, an Oxnard resident.

On June 29, 2016, Hernandez and three others — Alexis Ivan Ramirez, 28, Luis Aguilar, 26, and a 16-year-old girl were driving down East Main Street in Ventura.

They stopped to confront two men walking on the sidewalk, police said. A verbal altercation ensued where gang names were yelled at the victims and Hernandez flashed a handgun.

The four suspects then returned to their car and drove down the road.

A few blocks away, they waited for the victims to walk by before firing several shots at the two men, police said.

Miller was struck three times and died at the scene. The second victim was struck once but survived. The suspects sped off before authorities arrived.

Witnesses in the area gave officers a description of the suspects’ car which Ventura police later spotted. As they attempted to pull the suspects over, they refused to yield, leading officers on a pursuit.

During the chase, the suspects hit speeds over 100 miles per hour before crashing into a fence and a tree and destroying the vehicle. Hernandez, who was in the driver’s seat, ran from the crash site, leaving the three other suspects behind.

A short time later, he was found in an orchard just south of the crash scene. All suspects were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and evading an officer/willful disregard, along with special allegations of committing a crime for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

The second suspect, Ramirez, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder, and participation in a criminal street gang. He also admitted to special allegations including gang enhancements. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.

The third suspect, Aguilar, was sentenced to 17 years in 2019 after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder charges with gang enhancements.

The fourth suspect had her case resolved in juvenile court in 2018.

“We are pleased that Mr. Hernandez has been brought to justice and the victims of this senseless act of violence and their families now have justice,” said Kelly Keenan, Ventura County Deputy District Attorney.

