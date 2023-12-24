A man was stabbed during a pre-dawn fight in downtown Ventura Sunday, authorities said.

The incident took place shortly after 5 a.m. when dispatchers took a call reporting people fighting on California Street, just south of Main Street, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Officers found a man in his 20s at the scene, said Cmdr. Matt Cain. The victim, who was taken to a local hospital, is expected to recover, Cain said.

No additional details were being released amid the ongoing investigation.

Investigators determined a group of males had been fighting when one stabbed the victim with a knife, ending the altercation.

A 37-year-old Ventura man was arrested without incident near the scene on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He remained at the main jail Sunday afternoon with bail set at $40,000, jail records showed.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura police investigate downtown stabbing