Ventura police investigate gunfire incident outside Cabrillo Village Friday night

Gunfire in east Ventura brought a large police response to the Cabrillo Village community Friday night.

The Ventura Police Department started getting calls around 9:34 p.m. reporting two people shooting at each other, said Cmdr. Ryan Weeks. The incident took place outside the entrance to the housing complex, near the 1500 block of South Saticoy Avenue, he said.

One suspect reportedly fled in a vehicle and the other ran into the nearby riverbed, he said. The community is bordered on one side by the Santa Clara River.

Investigators located several spent casings and other evidence at the scene. No victims were found and no property damage was discovered.

The department used a K-9 police dog as officers searched the area, Weeks said. A department drone was flown over the scene. Officers ultimately left at about 11:10 p.m. without finding either suspect.

No arrests had been made as of early Saturday afternoon.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura police investigate gunfire incident outside Cabrillo Village