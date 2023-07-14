Ventura police investigate 'suspicious' death of homeless woman

Ventura police are investigating a suspicious death involving a homeless woman found Thursday afternoon.

A 46-year-old homeless woman was found dead Thursday afternoon after another homeless woman reportedly used a Taser on her in what the Ventura Police Department is investigating as a suspicious death.

The incident was initially reported as an overdose call around 4:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Knoll Drive, generally west of Ivy Lawn Memorial Park. Police and Ventura Fire Department personnel found the woman unconscious and unresponsive at the rear of an industrial building, police officials said in a news release. The woman was declared dead at the scene.

Investigating officers soon determined the death may not have been due to an overdose.

Bystanders told police the woman had been involved in an altercation with another homeless woman. The other woman may have tased the victim with a stun gun before fleeing the scene, according to the police account.

The bystanders, also homeless, had called 911 and administered Narcan, a medication that quickly reverses an opioid overdose, officials said, but the drug did not revive the woman.

Police Cmdr. Rick Murray said Friday he didn't have details about the nature of the altercation that preceded the victim's death. It appears a civilian Taser-style stun gun, not a police-issued weapon, was used during the incident, he said.

Both women had been living in the area, authorities said, as had the bystanders who tried to help.

The woman's name was not immediately released. The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

The police department's major crimes detectives are investigating the fatality. As of Friday, they continued to look for the other homeless woman and were also seeking additional witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Alberto Tovar at 805-339-4462.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura police investigate 'suspicious' death of homeless woman