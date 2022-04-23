Ventura school board President Matt Almaraz resigns, seat to be filled by appointment

Isaiah Murtaugh, Ventura County Star
Matt Almaraz
Matt Almaraz

Sabrena Rodriguez is once again president of the Ventura Unified School District board of trustees, replacing Matt Almaraz, who resigned April 13.

Almaraz, who had been a board member for three years and was elected president in December 2021, said he had taken a job that could pose a conflict of interest because the company does business with the city of Ventura.

"I will continue to cheer on our students every chance I get," Almaraz said in a statement posted on the district's Facebook page.

The trustees met Thursday in a special session to reconfigure the board's leadership. As the board's vice president, Rodriguez automatically becomes president, a position she held in 2018-2020.

Jerry Dannenberg, a former school administrator and district board member since 2018, was chosen to replace Rodriguez as vice president on a 3-0 vote.

To avoid a special election, the board decided it would have an appointee serve the remainder of Almaraz's term, which expires Dec. 12. The trustees approved a timeline for selecting a replacement by May 18.

Almaraz's seat representing Area 5 is up for election in November as are Area 1 and Area 4 seats currently held by Velma Lomax and Dannenberg, respectively.

The application period for board chair appointee begins Monday and ends May 10. Candidates must be registered to vote and live in Trustee Area #5, the southeast corner of the school district. The board will announce a shortlist of qualified candidates on May 16, then interview them and vote for a new trustee at a special board meeting on May 18.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura Unified School District board President Matt Almaraz resigns

