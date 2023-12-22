Ventura woman charged with murder in mother's death

A woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of her elderly mother in Ventura.

Megan Jennifer Frisbie has also been charged with felony elder or dependent adult abuse in connection with the death of Ann Bauman, who was said to be 74 years old, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Frisbie's arraignment in Ventura County Superior Court Wednesday was continued with no plea entered. She remained in custody Friday at the Todd Road Jail facility outside Santa Paula with bail set at $1 million.

The complaint filed by prosecutors indicates the incident took place on Dec. 11. The DA's office also filed special allegations, including that the victim was vulnerable and the crime involved "great violence, great bodily harm, threat of great bodily harm and other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness and callousness." Such allegations can impact sentencing if a defendant is convicted.

The mother's death was apparently not discovered for six days.

On Dec. 17, said David Dickey, Ventura's assistant chief of police, officers had contacted Frisbie near a park off Ventura Avenue about a misdemeanor arrest warrant. She reportedly made spontaneous statements about a possible crime occurring at her mother's house in the 200 block of Ute Lane, located east of the avenue. Responding officers found the victim's body.

Police investigators were not immediately able to determine whether the fatality was a homicide, authorities said.

Frisbie was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 17 on suspicion of DUI, booking records show. The murder arrest came Tuesday or Wednesday while she was in custody, Dickey said.

Joey Buttitta, spokesperson for the DA's office, said Friday prosecutors are still awaiting the formal cause of death from the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Senior Deputy DA John Barrick is prosecuting. Frisbie was represented by the county Public Defender's office during Wednesday's hearing, court records show.

The arraignment is scheduled to continue on the afternoon of Jan. 19 in courtroom 13.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura woman charged with murder in mother's death