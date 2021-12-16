Ventura youth pastor accused of illegal sexual activity with a minor

The River Community Church on East Santa Clara Street in Ventura.

Ventura police arrested a local youth pastor Tuesday after investigating claims of sexual abuse involving a girl who was then 14 and attended the same church.

The accusations date back about eight years, although police said they were only recently made aware of the allegations. Prosecutors have since filed felony charges.

Authorities said they believe there may be more victims.

The Ventura Police Department launched its investigation on Nov. 11 when its special victim's unit learned of a woman, now 21, who described sexual encounters with the suspect starting in 2013, when she was 14. The case had been referred to police by Ventura County's Children & Family Services unit.

The case involves The River Community Church, 889 E. Santa Clara St., where the head pastor's son, Ventura resident James Duran II, now 30, worked as a youth pastor, authorities said. The victim was a member of the church, according to police.

Duran allegedly took the teen girl to "various locations to engage in various sexual activities," according to the department's account. The two had a sexual relationship over a two-year period, with some of the sexual encounters taking place during River Community Church activities, authorities allege.

Police officials say the victim developed feelings for Duran and "never reported the events until recently." Despite the delay, detectives were able to corroborate the victim's account of her interactions, authorities said.

An arrest warrant for Duran was issued in Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday, court records show, and the Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed a criminal complaint Tuesday. The filing indicates the alleged activity started around August 2013.

Duran was arrested Tuesday while he was trying to visit the victim at her home, according to police. On Wednesday, authorities declined to describe the nature of the attempted visit.

He was booked into county jail and later released on $50,000 bail, records show.

A representative from The River Community Church reached by phone Wednesday declined to comment on the case. It was not clear as of Thursday whether Duran had an attorney for the case as court records did not yet reflect that information.

Rafael Orellana, the prosecutor assigned to the case, said Duran was charged with two felony counts of oral copulation, one involving a person under 16 and the second involving a person under 18. If convicted on all charges, Duran would face a maximum sentence of three years and eight months in state prison, Orellana said.

Duran is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment at 9 a.m. on Dec. 29 in courtroom 12, online records show.

Ventura police officials said they believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information about the case or other possible crimes can contact Detective Alyse Quiroz at 805-339-4413.

