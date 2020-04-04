Venture Out In This 2011 Freightliner Motorhome

Talk about the ultimate way to travel!

No matter if you're hauling your classic car to or from the auction or you're just looking to get away from the hustle and bustle, a Class C motorhome might be one of the best vehicles out there. Positioned between the van-based Class B motorhome and the massive Class A motorcoach, Class C motorhomes like this 2011 Freightliner Sprinter Prism are perfect since they maximize sleeping room and maneuverability.

This one-owner motorhome has just under 47,000 miles, which means there are still plenty of miles left on this 3.0-liter Mercedes-Benz turbo diesel V6 to get you anywhere you need to go. Better yet, hook up a trailer and your favorite classic car and got for a cruise once you get to your camping destination.

Being a Class C, this is like a house on wheels with a sleeping area in the back and a bunk set up over the cab, and in between, there's a slide-out to open up more space for a dining/living area. The kitchen has a refrigerator, sink, stove and microwave, and there's even a full bathroom in the back of this motorhome. Bottom line, this is a perfect way to get away without losing all of the modern conveniences in life.

If you're looking for a motorhome that can be used for recreation or even as an investment, this low-mileage 2011 Freightliner Sprinter Prism is an excellent choice. GR Auto Gallery has this listed for $64,900, and you can click HERE to make an offer.