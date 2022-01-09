Venture Capital Interest in Cryptos Continues with VC Shop Andreessen Horowitz Raising $9bn

Bob Mason
·2 min read

Venture Capital firms and cryptos have had a long-standing relationship and this is one that is unlikely to end anytime soon. According to one article, over 120 firms had made two or more investments in blockchain companies by mid-2018. While the relationship has been a long one, the level of VC interest in cryptos has surged in recent years.

Venture Capital, Cryptos, and 2021

According to Institutional Investor, VCs invested $32.8bn in crypto-based projects in 2021. The report highlighted that the total investment in 2021 was more than all previous years put together.

Some notable facts and figures from the report include:

  • 43% of crypto funding went into companies involved in trading, exchange services, investment, and lending of crypto assets.

  • 17% went into NFT startups, DAOs, Web3, and the Metaverse.

  • There were also investments in custody, infrastructure, and DeFi.

What is Andreessen Horowitz?

Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, is considered one of the largest venture funds in the market. In 2021, a16z launched a fund dedicated to digital assets. At the time of writing, a16z had $26.2bn in assets under management. The AUM of the Crypto funds stood at $3.1bn.

Notable active investments within the crypto portfolio include Dapper, diem, Near, OpenSea, Polychain Capital, and Uniswap. Recent exits include Coinbase (DPO: Coin).

Andreessen Horowitz Raises $9bn

Such is the position of Andreessen Horowitz in the VC space that it faces few difficulties in raising capital. News hit the wires overnight of Andreessen Horowitz raising $9bn to “further its involvement in both crypto and tech”.

Looking at the global VC investment breakdown in 2021, VCs may look to build their exposures to NFT start-ups, DAOs, Web3, and the Metaverse. Just last month, Venture Fund TGV4 reportedly invested $25m into Web3 blockchain companies. According to the report, “the firm seeks to invest in major verticals such as Infrastructure and Financial Services, including Play-To-Earn games (GameFi), metaverse, and NFTs”.

Looking at the Year Ahead

For start-ups, companies looking for late-stage investment, and investors it could be a big year ahead. Much, however, will depend upon the regulatory landscape. At the turn of the year, there has been plenty of regulator chatter and activity that suggests greater oversight is on the horizon.

China is one country that is looking to rein in growth in the Metaverse. Last month, we had reported on some well-known Chinese multinationals looking to enter the Metaverse amidst increasing government scrutiny.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 6 Cryptos That Could Surpass Dogecoin in 2022

    Dogecoin (DOGE) was the sixth most searched-for news term in the U.S. this year, according to Google. The only other crypto to make it into the top 10 was Ethereum, which took 10th place. Dogecoin's popularity isn't so surprising when you think of the rags-to-riches story behind the coin.

  • DraftKings Stock, Caesars Stock Gain Ahead Of New York Online Sports Betting Debut

    DraftKings and Caesars will be among the first to launch mobile sports betting in New York on Jan. 8. CZR stock and DKNG stock popped.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Avoids Mirroring 2018’s 7-Day Losing Streak and sub-$40,000

    Bitcoin (BTC) found much-needed support on Saturday, ending a 6-day losing streak. A return to $45,000 levels will be needed to shift sentiment, however.

  • Why Cryptocurrencies Like Ethereum, Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Cosmos Plunged Today

    The weekend continues to be a rough time for cryptocurrency holders. The stock market closes on Saturday and Sunday, but digital assets trade 24 hours, 7 days a week and Saturday has repeatedly been a down day for the cryptocurrency market over the past month. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) continues its slide, falling 5.1% in the last 24 hours as of 4:20 p.m. ET.

  • 30% of My Retirement Is in These 5 Stocks: Here's Why I Believe They're Winners for 2022

    I own 30 stocks in my retirement account. Some of the companies are promising, but still have a lot to prove. Individually, each of those accounts for just a small percentage of the value of my overall portfolio.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    What do you think of roller coasters? We may be in for one in 2022, with the markets showing higher volatility – and perhaps a lower net gain – than last year. Headwinds include rising inflation, the Fed’s likely actions to tighten monetary policy in response, and increased labor costs. Tailwinds may include that same Fed action, as it carries potential to blunt a ‘stagflationary’ period, and a likely political shift waiting in the fall. Writing from Wells Fargo, senior equity strategist Christo

  • Bank of America Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    With its fingers in the pies of everything from gaming, data center and crypto to auto and the metaverse, Nvidia (NVDA) has seen outstanding success both in real-world performance and from an investing perspective over the past few years. Following conversations with Nvidia’s CFO, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya is confident the chip giant will keep on outperforming. “We continue to believe the company is best positioned to address several of the most important, multi-decade secular growth op

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    2021 was a mixed year for growth stocks; these three picks could outperform in 2022 and for years to come.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Also Generating Billions in Free Cash

    It's frustrating for investors when a stock constantly needs to issue shares to raise money so that it can continue growing. Even though sales may be increasing, without positive free cash flow, it can become a risky buy simply due to the potential for dilution, which can drive a company's share price down.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain on the Prospering Industry

    Despite Omicron spreading rapidly worldwide, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Risk Bubbles Are Deflating Everywhere, Some Market Watchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- For those concerned that the decade-long super-easy monetary policy has created asset bubbles around the world, the first signs of trouble may be in the making for inflated markets.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronCrypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a BubbleDjokovic December Covid Case Used for Exemption, Lawyers SayHong Kong Faces Worst of Bo

  • 1 Lithium Producer Is Mining Big Gains in the Booming EV Market

    The revolutionary growth being experienced in the electric vehicle (EV) market goes much deeper than the car sales that we as consumers see at the surface. To be more specific, lithium batteries are what's currently powering us into the future for the EV market. For investors, lithium producers have made for a good investment opportunity.

  • Is it time to fight the Fed? This veteran strategist says the central bank won’t risk a 20% drop in house prices and a 30% slide in stocks.

    David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Rosenberg Research and the former chief North American economist at Merrill Lynch, isn't buying the tough talk from the Fed

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in AT&T (T) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AT&T (T) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Down Over 70% in 2021, These 2 Stocks Have 10X Potential

    While the tech-focused growth stock sell-off has undoubtedly not helped either of these stocks, the underlying megatrends that these two companies benefit from look more robust than ever. Thanks to the strength of these trends and the beating these companies' share prices have taken, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) look poised to rebound in 2022 -- and potentially become 10x investments over the long term. Aiming "to connect the world through fitness, empowering people to be the best version of themselves anywhere, anytime," at-home fitness specialist Peloton has seen its stock drop nearly 80% from its all-time highs in 2021.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    There's something especially alluring about the potential to achieve a 10x return. Mutual-fund manager Peter Lynch called such investments 10-baggers. He found quite a few of them during his time leading Fidelity Investments' Magellan Fund.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Innovative AI players UiPath and Upstart -- and their shareholders -- are poised to benefit from this rapidly growing tech trend.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Sank 50.5% in 2021 and Continues to Fall

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) sank 50.5% in 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. After surging roughly 151% across 2020's trading, investors reassessed the gene-editing specialist's drug pipeline and moved out of the company's stock. While the benchmark index managed to post stellar performance last year, this was largely driven by a small selection of mega-cap stocks, and many smaller, more speculative growth plays saw significant sell-offs across the year's trading.

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Pays A US$1.41 Dividend In Just Four Days

    Readers hoping to buy AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is...

  • Nearly 12,000 more Tampa Bay homes labeled "high risk" by FEMA flood maps

    Thousands of Bay Area homeowners will soon get bad news about flood insurance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) redrew the flood maps in 2021, meaning homeowners with mortgages will be required to buy flood insurance that they never needed before.