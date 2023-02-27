Venture (SGX:V03) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of SGD0.50

Venture Corporation Limited's (SGX:V03) investors are due to receive a payment of SGD0.50 per share on 23rd of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Venture's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Venture was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 7.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 59% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.50 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.75. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.1% per annum over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Venture hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Our Thoughts On Venture's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Venture is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Venture that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

