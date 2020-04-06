Venture Underwriters Hires Underwriting Veteran Barrow, Moves Chicago Headquarters

CHICAGO, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Underwriters Inc., a division of Allstar Financial Group, has expanded their Chicago underwriting team to include commercial underwriting veteran Chris Barrow.

Barrow will be joining the Chicago office as vice president specializing in commercial general liability. The office will also be relocating to 200 S Wacker Drive in Chicago as part of this expansion.

"With more than 30 years of experience in the casualty insurance industry, Chris brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge," said George Khalid, Venture Underwriting Senior Vice President. "He will play an integral part in continuing to expand Venture's footprint throughout the Midwest."

"I am thrilled to join the Venture team," said Barrow, "and I will strive to be an asset to our brokers by providing exceptional service and solutions on difficult risks. I will be based in Chicago, which is a relatively untapped market for Venture with much opportunity for growth."

Barrow started his career as a claims adjustor at Crawford & Company before moving into underwriting at Western World Insurance Group. He also held various underwriting roles with increasing management responsibilities at Crum & Forster Specialty, and most recently, at Vela Insurance Services, where he served as vice president and Chicago branch manager.

Barrow has extensive experience in underwriting construction, products, hospitality and premise-based risks. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Wittenberg University as well as a Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS) designation from the International Risk Management Institute, Inc. (IRMI).

About Venture Underwriters, Inc.

Venture Underwriters, Inc. underwrites surplus lines risks that are produced exclusively by wholesale brokers. With eight branch offices throughout the country, Venture offers both primary and excess liability coverages nationwide. Venture Underwriters, Inc. is a division of Allstar Financial Group, an Atlanta-based holding company with multiple specialty MGA's. Additional information can be found at ventureund.com.

About Allstar Financial Group

Founded in 1965 and based in Atlanta, Allstar Financial Group provides commercial and personal insurance solutions to a diverse group of clients. With a network of 26 offices and more than 15 companies across the country, it has more than 275 employees writing surety, commercial and personal lines insurance business. The company is distinguished by its extensive product and service offerings, exceptional financial strength and underwriting excellence. Allstar Financial Group maintains its own underwriting, claim handling, legal and audit staff to assist clients and implement internal best practices. For further information on Allstar Financial Group, visit www.allstarfinancialgroup.com.

SOURCE Venture Underwriters, Inc.