Venturing out: Here are the VCs going to firms like Craft Ventures and Uncork Capital

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA posted its first quarterly recurring profit in more than three years on Friday and took another step toward the development of the first brand-new Western turboprop aircraft in decades. Turboprops are said to be more efficient on shorter trips and are particularly attractive at a time of higher oil prices. Embraer's new concept for the turboprop would feature engines mounted at the rear of the aircraft, an unusual change from the more conventional wing-mounted engines, the company's chief commercial officer, Arjan Meijer, said on Twitter.