Venue 2 brings co-working space, other benefits to Gadsden and Etowah County

Venue 2 made its official debut on Tuesday, with what those connected with it hope is a clear message: Gadsden and Etowah County are on the move.

The $1.438 million project developed 7,000 square feet of unused space at The Venue at Coosa Landing, the city's top event and meeting venue, into a creative 21st century work facility that could provide enormous benefits to the area.

It’s the brainchild of David Hooks, executive director of the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority, whose offices occupy roughly a fourth of the space. He got the go-ahead for the project during former Mayor Sherman Guyton’s administration.

"I had this crazy idea that Gadsden and Etowah County needed a co-working space, and entrepreneurship and innovation involved in the economic development packages that we were doing,” Hooks told the crowd of business, economic, education and political leaders gathered for the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Co-working is an arrangement in which workers for multiple entities share a single space. It’s popular with people who technically may work from home, but need a worksite with a physical address, and with entrepreneurs looking to start up companies.

Hooks said he started fleshing out the idea about three years ago. He patterned it after four similar facilities in Birmingham: Innovation Depot, a collaboration between the City of Birmingham’s Entrepreneurial Center and UAB’s Office for the Advancement of Developing Industries; The Forge, a co-working facility at the Pizitz Building; the Alabama Economic Development Partnership; and “Educhaos,” a think-tank he was involved with while he was UAB’s director of innovation.

Gadsden’s City Council in 2021 approved a design agreement with architect Thomas McElrath for the project, and last year awarded the construction bid to Greer Building Contractors. It was funded by tax increment finance funds, which can only be used for infrastructure improvements within a specific TIF district.

Venue 2 in Gadsden has five dedicated co-working spaces.

“(For) naysayers who say nothing will work in Gadsden and Etowah County,” Hooks said, “this is an indication of coming together and everyone working together (to) demonstrate something can happen in Etowah County. This is the premier co-working space in all of Northeast Alabama, and it sends a message to the state and the rest of the country that Gadsden and Etowah County are open for business.”

All five offices at Venue 2 are occupied: two by the East Alabama Area Economic Development Educational Health Council; one each by Jacksonville State University and the East Alabama Planning and Development Commission; and one that’s reserved by Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp., which announced last year that it’s placing a micro-reactor assembly plant in Gadsden.

The facility has five dedicated co-working spaces, three of which are occupied. Hooks said there are plans to sell memberships, much like at gyms or health clubs, instead of renting spaces in the future, which would allow workers the flexibility to come and go as they please.

Three Nook Huddles, customized two-seat pods that allow people to get away to themselves to either work or recharge, have been installed.

There are two conference rooms, including a large one that can be divided in half with each side having video capabilities, and kitchen facilities.

David Hooks, director of the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority, speaks Dec. 4, 2023, at the official opening of Venue 2.

“This is designed to be complementary to The Venue, not competition,” Hooks said, and is more focused on the industrial recruiting process. It’s intended for events with fewer than 40 people.

The IDA’s office is at the back of the building. The authority is leasing it for $4,000 a month and also committed to spend $200,000 on fiber broadband equipment for Venue 2.

Mayor Craig Ford also chided naysayers about what’s going on locally, noting that he and his administration are “yaysayers.”

Ford said Venue 2 “is all about creating jobs and creating economic development. We have everything in this city going on that you need to recruit an industry.” He said Ultra Safe Nuclear cited that attribute as one of the factors in its decision to locate a plant here.

The mayor brought Guyton and Frankie Davis, director of governmental affairs and economic development in the last administration, to the mic. He said it was “easy to cut ribbons” for things they were responsible for, and praised them for leaving the city in strong financial shape.

The large conference room at Venue 2 in Gadsden can be divided into two spaces, each with video capability.

Because of them, Ford said, “We had money to be able to spend and input into the economy.”

Guyton credited former Finance Director Lisa Rosser for that, and said Venue 2 “will be good for the whole community.”

Davis touted the project to the City Council in 2021 as an “investment in the community” using “an empty building, not producing, waiting for something to happen.”

He recalled that Hooks had asked him to look at his examples of similar facilities, but told him he didn’t need to, that “this is what y’all came up ... and we’ll work as a mayor and council to make it happen financially.”

