Veolia Agrees to Buy Suez, Ending Bitter Takeover Battle

Francois de Beaupuy
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Veolia Environnement SA agreed to acquire its rival Suez SA, ending a long-running and bitter takeover battle that tested the limits of French corporate culture.

After months of fierce resistance from Suez’s management, Veolia finally unlocked a deal by offering a higher price and “social commitments” for employees of the utility. The deal gives Suez an equity value of about 13 billion euros ($15 billion), Veolia Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frerot told reporters.

Veolia agreed to pay 20.50 euros a share for the roughly 70% of Suez it doesn’t already own, according to a statement on Monday. It bought its initial stake in the company last year for 18 euros a share.

The transaction will create a global giant in waste and water services under the Veolia umbrella with annual revenue of about 37 billion euros. It will also leave some elements of Suez to continue as a new business owned by a variety of French shareholders and private equity groups.

“This agreement is beneficial for everyone,” Frerot said in the statement. “It guarantees the long-term future of Suez in France in a way that preserves competition, and it guarantees jobs.”

The two companies will enter into a definitive agreement on May 14. The transaction will require approval from competition authorities in several countries.

(Updates with valuation in second paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ecuador picks conservative for president; Peru eyes runoff

    A conservative businessman seemed headed to Ecuador's presidency, with voters rejecting the leftist movement started by former President Rafael Correa more than a decade ago. Peruvians also elected a new Congress. The Electoral Council in Ecuador did not declare a winner in the contest to replace President Lenín Moreno next month, but results released by the agency showed former banker Guillermo Lasso with about 53% of votes and leftist Andrés Arauz with 47%, with over 93% of votes counted.

  • Protesters gather near Minneapolis following fatal officer-involved shooting

    Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday night to protest the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Black man earlier in the day during a traffic stop. The motorist was identified by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and relatives as 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department headquarters, people chanted Wright's name, and some covered the building's sign with graffiti. Officers in riot gear fired a chemical irritant and rubber bullets at the crowd, hitting at least two people and leaving one bleeding from the head, a witness told Reuters. Several people were also seen looting at a nearby Walmart and shopping mall, the Star Tribune reports, and National Guard troops — already in Minneapolis for the Derek Chauvin trial — were dispatched. The Brooklyn Center Police Department released a statement saying a motorist was pulled over shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon for a traffic violation. The officers found that the driver had an outstanding arrest warrant, the police department said, and while trying to arrest him, the man got back into his car. One of the officers then shot the motorist, who died after driving several blocks and hitting another vehicle. The department said the officers involved were wearing body cameras that captured the incident. Wright's mother, Katie Wright, told reporters her son called to let her know he was being pulled over for having air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror, which is illegal in Minnesota, Reuters reports. Brooklyn Center is a Minneapolis suburb, about 10 miles from where George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old Black man, was killed last May while being arrested. Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, is now on trial, charged with murder and manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd's neck while he was on the ground and handcuffed. More stories from theweek.comYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyChina official calls reports he said country's COVID-19 vaccines weren't very effective 'a complete misunderstanding'

  • Pivotal Week Confronts Emerging Markets at Mercy of U.S. Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- That the immediate fate of emerging markets is likely to be determined by the path of the dollar and Treasury yields is barely in dispute.But what is less clear is which direction the U.S. currency and bond market will take, as investors weigh the competing forces of Covid-19 infections and the prospects of a global economic rebound. Another uncertainty is which developing economies are best-placed to ride the recovery.This week “will continue to be dominated by rate volatility, issuance and Covid resurgence,” said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital in Dubai. “If rate volatility declines, supply is constrained and the Covid resurgence in places like India is controlled we can go tighter in spreads. Otherwise, I think we will continue to see weakness in fixed income.”Last week’s performance provided plenty of pointers. Emerging-market dollar bonds had their best week since December, while local-currency debt rose by the most in two months, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes. Meantime, developing-nation stocks fell 0.6% amid concerns about rising inflation, while the implied volatility for currencies declined for a second week.Chinese data will take the spotlight this week as a slew of releases including first-quarter gross domestic product will be watched for clues on the strength of its economic recovery. Inflation data from the U.S. and developing economies from India to Russia will also garner scrutiny as investors seek guidance on the path for monetary policy.Turkey’s interest-rate decision on Thursday will be in focus as the new central bank governor seeks to win over investors with a commitment to tight monetary policy after his predecessor was fired last month. The Bank of Korea is likely to hold its benchmark rate, too.On HoldTurkish policy makers will probably keep the benchmark one-week repo rate unchanged at 19%, according to most economists surveyed by BloombergTurkey’s central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said last month markets shouldn’t take for granted that he’ll cut interest rates as soon as AprilThe lira slumped 10% last month after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shock decision to replace the country’s central bank chiefThe benchmark rate was raised by a larger-than-expected 200 basis points at Naci Agbal’s final rate-setting meeting as governor on March 18“President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would like the new-look central bank to lower interest rates, but market forces will likely delay the delivery of his orders,” with inflation rising and the lira weakening, Bloomberg Economics said in a reportBank of Korea is likely to hold its benchmark rate at 0.5% at its Thursday meeting. In late March Governor Lee Ju-yeol dismissed calls to tighten policy early to tackle rising financial risks, even as he said he expects faster inflation and economic growth this yearSouth Korea is scheduled to announce its unemployment rate for March on Wednesday. Bloomberg Economics forecasts the seasonally-adjusted jobless rate to slide further to 3.8% in March from 4% in the previous monthElection WatchCareer banker Guillermo Lasso won Ecuador’s presidential election runoff after a late surge in the polls, preventing a return to socialism and reassuring bondholders in the default-prone countryLasso has pledged to attract foreign investors and create jobs via policies that help the private sectorPeru is heading to a presidential runoff in June after early results of Sunday’s election showed no candidate getting anywhere close to the threshold needed to win outrightPedro Castillo, a community organizer and union leader, was leading the race with 18.1% of the votes, according to a closely-watched quick count by the Ipsos polling firmHe was followed by Keiko Fujimori, an ex-legislator, with 14.4% and conservative businessman Rafael Lopez Aliaga with 12.4%. Hernando de Soto, an economist, was in fourth place with 10.8% of the vote,The Peruvian sol led last week’s currency gains on speculation that Soto will secure enough support to advance to the runoffPeru Vote Key to Bonds After Biggest Sol Rally Since 2008China CheckData on Friday is set to show China’s economy accelerated by a record 18.3% in the first three months of 2021, according to the median estimate of analysts surveyed by BloombergBefore that, trade figures are forecast to show a continued export boom while industrial production and retail sales are also expected to jumpThe People’s Bank of China is also seen injecting cash in the banking system via medium-term lending facilities on Thursday as 100 billion yuan ($15.2 billion) of one-year loans come due. Traders will be on the watch for any additional cash injection as liquidity is expected to tighten this quarter due to a surge in local government bond sales and tax payments“Looking ahead to April and May, we expect liquidity to stay on the tight side,” said David Qu, who covers China for Bloomberg Economics. “In our view, the PBOC is trying to avoid fueling financial risks -- without putting a choke on the economy. We think the central bank will need to inject more liquidity into the banking system”What Else to WatchTraders will watch out for further escalation between Russia and Ukraine after Russia warned that growing violence in Ukraine could set off a broader military conflictJPMorgan Chase & Co. moved to market-weight from overweight on the ruble and Russian rates due to escalating geopolitical tensions and asset underperformanceThe ruble was the second-worst performing emerging-market currency last week amid the tensionIndia will release March consumer prices on Monday and inflation is expected to rebound further above the central bank’s 4% mid-point targetThe Reserve Bank of India will probably look past the near-term surge however and continue its hold on interest rates, according to Bloomberg IntelligenceIndia’s benchmark 10-year yield fell 15 basis points last week after the RBI announced 1 trillion rupees ($13.4 trillion) of debt purchasesIndustrial production is expected to decline further in February; India will also release trade figures alongside IndonesiaThe Philippines will release February overseas remittances data on ThursdayThe Czech Republic and Poland will report March’s consumer prices data on Tuesday and Thursday, respectivelyThe koruna and the zloty were among the best-performing emerging-market currencies last weekTraders will watch a reading of Peru’s economic activity gauge for February, which is expected to add to evidence that recovering growth lost momentum early in the first quarter, in line with increasing infections and lockdowns, according to Bloomberg EconomicsIn Brazil, investors will be watching for news on the nation’s 2021 budget gridlock, a significant local drivers this monthFebruary retail sales data on Tuesday, and unemployment figures on Friday will offer more information on how rising coronavirus cases has affected the economy.Colombia will post retail sales figures for February on ThursdayThe nation has had to return to lockdowns to fight the spread of Covid-19, which may imply downside risk for March, according to Bloomberg EconomicsBloomberg Economics expects Argentina’s March CPI data to show persistent inflationary pressure, despite price and currency controls(Updates with election results in Ecuador and Peru.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore Dealer Prepares Vault for 15,000 Tons of Silver

    (Bloomberg) -- Inside a six-story high warehouse near Singapore’s Changi airport, a vast hangar-like space is waiting to be filled with a precious metal that usually plays second fiddle to its more lustrous sibling.The vault that’s being built by Silver Bullion Pte Ltd. will -- when completed in the first half of next year --- be able to store 15,000 tons of silver. It’s only holding around 400 tons of the metal at the moment, but the vacant space is an indication that silver appears to be on the cusp of a promising few years.Demand for coins and bars is booming, fueled in part by a Reddit-induced buying frenzy in February that drove prices to an eight-year high. While the fervor has abated, retail interest is still elevated, valuations are relatively cheap and measures are being taken to meet the surge in demand. The amount of silver stored in vaults in London rose 11% in March to a record, according to the London Bullion Market Association.As well as the Singapore vault, JM Bullion, one of the biggest precious metals retailers in the U.S., plans to open a 25,000-square-foot-warehouse in Dallas in June that will be used for storing silver and other precious metals.The metal’s crucial role in the energy transition -- it’s a key component in solar panels -- also looks set to buoy consumption over the longer-term. All this has some analysts forecasting that silver will outperform gold this year.“The outlook for demand growth for silver over the next few years looks very positive, especially across a wide range of industrial applications, including solar, 5G and automotive,” said Philip Klapwijk, managing director of Hong Kong-based consultant Precious Metals Insights Ltd. “That, coupled with ongoing high levels of investment is likely to create the need for more dedicated storage space for silver in bullion and also intermediate forms.”Gregor Gregersen, founder of Silver Bullion, said he started searching for a bigger warehouse two or three years ago and that decision was vindicated last year when demand for the metal surged during the coronavirus pandemic. “The idea is to make this into a really iconic building,” he said during a tour of the vault that will be known as The Reserve. “There isn’t really a facility built specifically to store large quantities of silver securely.”Singapore has a reputation as a stable financial center and has taken steps to position itself as a bullion hub, exempting investment-grade gold, silver and platinum from a goods and services tax.Physical investment in silver, which covers bullion coin and bar purchases, is expected to reach a six-year high of 257 million ounces in 2021, according to the Silver Institute.Spot silver, currently trading around $25 an ounce, is forecast by Citigroup Inc. to peak at $28 to $30 in the second half, aided by “still solid” investment demand and an end to physical de-stocking in China and India. The lender sees the price averaging $27.30 this year. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile sees the metal averaging $25 an ounce in 2021, up 22% from last year.Gold, meanwhile, is stabilizing after its first quarterly loss since 2018 amid high bond yields and optimism over the global economic recovery from the pandemic that’s damping demand for the metal. Citi sees gold, currently fetching around $1,740 an ounce, falling to $1,575 in six to 12 months.Sill, there’s no shortage of silver. The Silver Institute expects the global market to remain in a surplus this year, although it sees the lowest excess since 2015. And even against a backdrop of strong electronics and automotive demand as well as growing solar power investment, silver’s failure to break higher suggests the gold price, real yields and the U.S. dollar remain powerful drags, Morgan Stanley said in a note.“Considering the high correlation of silver to gold, and our bearish outlook for the yellow metal over the next 12 months, we expect silver together with gold to continue to struggle amid higher real interest-rate expectations in the U.S.,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a strategist at UBS Group AG.JM Bullion Chief Executive Officer Michael Wittmeyer is more optimistic. The Reddit-fueled buying frenzy caused a spike in demand from existing silver bugs as well as bringing in a lot of first-time investors in the metal, he said. “We’re just trying to expand our capacity so that next time this happens, we’ll be able to get all these orders shipped more quickly.”The accelerating move away from fossil fuels should also provide an enduring tailwind for silver demand as investment in solar power ramps up. China, Japan and South Korea all set carbon zero targets last year, while the U.S. is considering emissions cuts of 50% or more from 2005 levels by 2030.The energy transition demand should give prices an extra boost, said CPM Group analyst Rohit Savant. Silver will average $27 this year and beat gold due to its relatively cheaper valuation and strong investment demand, he said.In Singapore, Silver Bullion’s Gregersen is confident all that currently vacant space in his vault won’t go to waste. “Silver is usually a forgotten metal that people don’t really care much about,” he said. “But it’s starting to shine a bit more and that trend will continue.”(Updates with more detail on Citigroup price forecast in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral

    Prince Harry, whose explosive interview alongside his wife Meghan plunged the royal family into its biggest crisis in decades, has arrived back in Britain for Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday. Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday. Harry, Philip's grandson, arrived in London on Sunday from Los Angeles on a British Airways flight, The Sun newspaper reported.

  • Dubai parts with curtain covers for restaurants in Ramadan

    Dubai is parting with a longstanding requirement that restaurants be covered by curtains in the daytime during Ramadan to shield the sight of food from people fasting. In 2016, Dubai loosened rules prohibiting daytime alcohol sales.

  • Gaetzgate is getting closer to Tallahassee and there are new odds on gambling reform

    It’s Monday, April 12. Florida legislators are working on massive policy shifts —on everything from education, and sales taxes to voting laws and state pensions — while the Matt Gaetz saga slowly creeps closer to Tallahassee.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • Corporate America wants to avoid higher taxes and social issues. That's not likely to happen.

    On a range of political issues, businesses have felt compelled to speak out. But many are silent when it comes to tax hikes, if not hostile.

  • NASA shares breathtaking image of a wind-sculpted sea of blue dunes on Mars taken by the Odyssey orbiter

    The photo of a section of the sea of dunes, covering an area the size of Texas, was captured by Nasa's Mars Odyssey orbiter.

  • Chinese official says local vaccines 'don't have high protection rates'

    However he later appeared to backtrack, saying his comments were a "complete misunderstanding".

  • Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

    The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said. The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1.

  • Another 'explosive event' at St Vincent volcano has left the island struggling with power outages, limited water supplies, and blankets of ash

    La Soufriere volcano on the Caribbean island of St Vincent first exploded on Friday. These eruptions could go on for weeks, scientists have warned.

  • NASA delays Mars helicopter flight after a crucial rotor-blade-spinning test ended abruptly

    Ingenuity was supposed to spin its blades at full speed on Friday, but a "watchdog" timer that identifies issues abruptly cut the test short.

  • Congressional Staffer Found Dead, Girlfriend Rescued After Death Valley Camping Trip

    Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeAlexander Lofgren, a caseworker in the office of Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva and a former U.S. Army combat engineer, was found dead after going missing with his girlfriend on a camping trip in Death Valley.Authorities began searching for Lofgren and his girlfriend, Emily Henkel, on Tuesday after the two, described as experienced campers who often traverse remote areas, did not return from their trek Sunday as expected. The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that authorities had been able to locate Lofgren and Henkel the day before using aerial reconnaissance. They were in a “very remote area of Death Valley National Park” perched on a steep ledge.A rescue attempt failed Thursday, due to the steep, remote terrain. Authorities were able to extract Henkel and Lofgren Friday afternoon; Lofgren, it seems, was found dead, while Henkel has been hospitalized. An investigation will soon begin to determine Lofgren’s cause of death.Inyo County Sheriff Jeff Hollowell said in a statement, “This has been a tremendously difficult operation in a very unforgiving geographic area of Inyo County, I sincerely hope for healing and recovery for all involved.”After the pair were reported missing on Tuesday, investigators went through Lofgren’s backcountry itinerary and checked every attraction and tourist site along the way, with no results.“Both Lofgren and Henkel are described as experienced campers,” the sheriff’s office said on Thursday as the search was underway. “Lofgren is believed to have jugs of water and at least one day’s worth of food as well as camping gear. Lofgren is known for camping in remote areas that are not designated campgrounds.”Later on Thursday, the couple’s white Subaru was found near a road in the national park, in an area not on their itinerary, with a note inside that read, “Two flat tires, headed to Mormon Point, have three days’ worth of water.” The two were eventually found two miles away from that destination, the Arizona Republic reports. It’s unclear what exactly happened to the couple.Lofgren served four years in the U.S. Army and worked in the district office of Grijalva, who represents Arizona’s 3rd district. The Arizona Republic reports that Lofgren came aboard in 2019 as part of the Wounded Warriors Project, after his service in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer, during which he was deployed to Afghanistan.“To know Alex was to know someone who loved life, loved his family, and loved helping others,” Grijalva said in a statement Friday. “Words cannot begin to describe the void this immeasurable loss leaves in the hearts of his colleagues and his family.”“Alex lived a life of service and always put the needs of others first,” Grijalva continued. “After serving our country in Afghanistan, he came home to Arizona to serve veterans right here in Southern Arizona as a caseworker in my office. The passion he dedicated to his work each day touched countless lives. No matter the situation, Alex met those he helped with a smiling face, a caring heart, and unrivaled empathy.”Words cannot begin to describe how heartbroken I am over the death of Alex Lofgren, a dedicated caseworker in my district office. Alex will forever be a part of our family, and my heart is with his family, his loving partner Emily, and his colleagues who mourn him today. pic.twitter.com/Fyi7zWNYiK— Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) April 9, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Nevada GOP censures elections official who defended results

    Nevada’s Republican Party voted to censure the secretary of state, accusing her of failing to fully investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. Barbara Cegavske, the only Republican statewide office holder in Nevada, said members of her party are disappointed with the election results and believe fraud occurred “despite a complete lack of evidence to support that belief.” Cegavske, who has overseen elections in the state since 2014, has repeatedly defended the results as reliable and accurate despite attacks from President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

  • Pubs, hairdressers set to reopen as UK eases virus lockdown

    Millions of people in Britain will get their first chance in months for haircuts, casual shopping and restaurant meals on Monday, as the government takes the next step on its lockdown-lifting road map. Nationwide restrictions have been in place in England since early January, and similar rules in the other parts of the U.K., to suppress a surge in coronavirus infections that swept the country late last year, linked to a more transmissible new variant first identified in southeast England. Britain has had Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths.

  • Luxury ships from the Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise lines sail to the rescue and evacuate islanders in the path of a volcano eruption

    Saint Vincent's National Emergency Management Organisation has since tweeted that La Soufrière volcano has erupted.

  • Israeli media suggests country was behind Iranian nuclear facility blackout

    A whole lot happened in relation to Iran's nuclear program this weekend. For starters, on Sunday, Iran's underground Natanz facility started up new advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium more quickly. Hours later, a "suspicious" blackout struck the facility. Tehran claims there wasn't any lasting damage or pollution, but Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's civilian nuclear program, called the power outage "nuclear terrorism" and details remain scarce. Israeli media outlets, including Haaretz, are indicating the blackout was the result of an Israeli cyberattack, the latest sign of escalation between the regional rivals. The Associated Press notes these reports do not offer sourcing, but "Israeli media maintains a close relationship with [Israel's] military and intelligence," so, when coupled with past allegations of Israel targeting Iran's nuclear program, the possibility seems legitimate. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Israel meeting with his counterpart, Benny Gantz, who pledged to cooperate with the U.S. "to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interests of the world and the United States, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region, and protect the State of Israel." World powers, including the U.S., will continue to negotiate with Tehran over its nuclear deal next week in Vienna, though it's unclear how the blackout will affect the talks, if it all. More stories from theweek.comYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyChina official calls reports he said country's COVID-19 vaccines weren't very effective 'a complete misunderstanding'

  • Minnesota police fatally shot man after traffic stop, family says; crowd holds protest

    Daunte Wright, 20, was shot by police in Minnesota on Sunday before getting back into his car following a traffic stop, according to his family.