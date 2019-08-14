Is Veolia Environnement S.A. (EPA:VIE) Trading At A 37% Discount?

How far off is Veolia Environnement S.A. (EPA:VIE) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €806.0m €862.2m €791.5m €993.0m €1.0b €1.1b €1.1b €1.1b €1.1b €1.1b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x9 Analyst x7 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 4.2% Est @ 3.16% Est @ 2.43% Est @ 1.92% Est @ 1.57% Est @ 1.32% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.05% €760.0 €766.6 €663.6 €785.0 €771.3 €750.2 €724.6 €696.4 €666.9 €637.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €7.2b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.7%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €1.1b × (1 + 0.7%) ÷ (6.1% – 0.7%) = €22b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = €€22b ÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10 = €12.06b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €19.29b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of €34.85. Compared to the current share price of €22.09, the company appears quite good value at a 37% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Veolia Environnement as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.