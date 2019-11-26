Veolia Environnement Launches Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain of its Dollar-Denominated Notes due 2038

PARIS, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veolia Environnement S.A. (the "Company") today announced the commencement of an offer to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer") up to $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Tender Amount") (subject to possible increase or decrease at the Company's discretion) of its 6.750% Notes due 2038 (the "2038 Notes"). The 2038 Notes have an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $400,000,000.

The purpose of the Tender Offer is to repurchase a portion of the aggregate $400,000,0000 outstanding principal amount of 2038 Notes and thereby reduce the Company's outstanding indebtedness and interest expense. The Tender Offer is being made concurrently with the closing of the previously announced sale of the Company's district energy assets in the United States through its subsidiary, Veolia Energy North America Holdings, Inc.

The price paid in the Tender Offer will be determined based on the yield to maturity, corresponding to the bid-side price of the U.S. Treasury reference security ("Reference Security") specified in the table below plus a fixed spread as set forth in the table below ("Fixed Spread"), all as more fully described in the Offer to Purchase dated November 26, 2019 (the "Offer to Purchase," as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time). The Offer to Purchase sets forth in further detail the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

2038 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 10, 2019, unless extended by us in our sole and absolute discretion (the "Early Participation Date") and accepted for purchase will be eligible to receive the total consideration (the "Total Consideration"), which will include an early tender premium equal to $50 per $1,000 principal amount of 2038 Notes (the "Early Tender Premium"). 2038 Notes tendered after the Early Participation Date and on or prior to the expiration date, which will be 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 3, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated (the "Expiration Date"), and accepted for purchase will be eligible to receive only the tender offer consideration ("Tender Offer Consideration"), which is equal to the Total Consideration minus the Early Tender Premium.

The Total Consideration payable for the 2038 Notes will be a price per $1,000 principal amount of the 2038 Notes calculated in accordance with the terms set forth in the Offer to Purchase, reflecting, as of the final settlement date (the "Final Settlement Date") (or, in the case of 2038 Notes accepted for purchase that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Early Participation Date, if we elect to have an early settlement date (the "Early Settlement Date" and each of the Early Settlement Date and Final Settlement Date, a " Settlement Date "), the Early Settlement Date) , a yield to the maturity date of the 2038 Notes equal to the sum of (i) the yield to maturity, corresponding to the bid-side price of the Reference Security and (ii) the Fixed Spread, excluding accrued and unpaid interest on such 2038 Notes from the last interest payment date, but not including, the applicable Settlement Date (in respect of any applicable Settlement Date, " Accrued Interest ").

Title of

Security

Issuer

CUSIP / ISIN

Maturity Date

Principal

Amount

Outstanding

Early

Tender

Premium(1)

(per $1,000)

U.S.

Treasury

Reference

Security

Bloomberg

Reference

Page(2)

Fixed

Spread

(basis

points)

Hypothetical

Total

Consideration(3) 6.750% Notes

due 2038

Veolia

Environnement

S.A.

92334N AC7 /

US92334NAC74

June 1, 2038

$400,000,000

$50

UST 2.25%

due August

15, 2049

FIT1

130

$1,438.13

________ (1) The Total Consideration payable for each $1,000 principal amount of 2038 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Early Participation Date and accepted for purchase by us includes the Early Tender Premium. In addition, holders whose 2038 Notes are accepted will also receive Accrued Interest on such 2038 Notes. (2) The applicable page on Bloomberg from which the Dealer Managers will quote the bid side price of the U.S. Treasury Security. (3) Per $1,000 principal amount of 2038 Notes and shows a hypothetical Total Consideration based on the Reference Yield (as defined below) as of 10:00 a.m., New York City time on November 25, 2019 assuming that we elect to purchase the 2038 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Early Participation Date and assuming the hypothetical Total Consideration therefore is paid, on December 12, 2019.

Tendered 2038 Notes may be withdrawn at any time prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 10, 2019 (the "Withdrawal Date"), but may not be withdrawn thereafter. Holders of 2038 Notes who tender them after the Withdrawal Date, but on or prior to the Expiration Date, may not withdraw their tendered 2038 Notes. Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offer and accepted for purchase by Veolia will be accepted for purchase subject to the Maximum Tender Amount, priority of acceptance, proration, if any, and the other terms and conditions of the Tender Offer as described in the Offer to Purchase.

In addition, 2038 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Date will have priority in acceptance over 2038 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn after the Early Participation Date.

The Total Consideration and the Tender Offer Consideration will be payable in cash. In addition, the Company will also pay accrued and unpaid interest from, and including, the last interest payment date for the 2038 Notes to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date or the Final Settlement Date, as the case may be.