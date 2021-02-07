Veolia Goes Hostile in Attempt to Buy French Rival Suez

(Bloomberg) -- Veolia Environnement SA opened an aggressive front in a long-running attempt to buy French utility rival Suez SA, taking its offer directly to the company’s shareholders after months of being rebuffed by management.

In a statement late Sunday, Veolia expressed its exasperation at the Suez board and said it will pay 18 euros a share for the 70.1% of the company it doesn’t already own. The proposed deal values its rival’s equity at 11.3 billion euros ($13.6 billion). Suez had net debt last year of about 10 billion euros.

“The tender offer was the only decision likely to respond both to the repeated requests of Suez’s management and to provide employees, customers and shareholders of both groups with an unambiguous, transparent and definitive clarification,” Veolia said.

It’s yet another twist in a months-long battle between the water and waste industry competitors, a contest that’s playing out in the boardroom, the courts and the French political arena. Veolia’s latest maneuver puts pressure on the government, which has repeatedly stated it wants the companies to come to an amicable solution.

Old Project

Veolia stunned Suez and the utility industry when it announced a plan to merge with its archrival last summer, rekindling an old project to tie-up the world’s largest waste and water utilities.

In spite of Veolia Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frerot’s reassuring words about it being a friendly approach, Suez has consistently cried foul. Last week, Suez Chairman Philippe Varin said talks between the opposing parties would start “very soon.”

Suez says the combination, which would create a giant in environmental services with more than 40 billion euros in annual revenue, would hurt employment and reduce competition. Suez has lined up the support of private equity funds Ardian and Global Infrastructure Partners.

To resolve any antitrust issues, Veolia has proposed selling some assets, including Suez’s French water business. Suez has been trying to thwart the move by making it harder to sell that unit without the consent of its current board, a poison pill that Veolia is hoping to de-activate and which is the subject of one of the many fights between the two companies in French courts.

Story continues

“I am more than ever willing to discuss with the management of Suez the perimeter to be reinforced around Suez Eau France that we could sell,” Frerot said Sunday.

The tender offer, as well as the draft offer document, will remain subject to review by the French financial market authority, Veolia said.

The closing of the offer, once opened, will be subject to getting a merger control authorization by the European Commission, the company said. Veolia reserves the right to waive this condition.

It expects the transaction to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.

(Adds background from fourth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.