Is VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does VEON Carry?

As you can see below, VEON had US$10.1b of debt at June 2019, down from US$10.6b a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$2.09b in cash leading to net debt of about US$7.98b.

A Look At VEON's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that VEON had liabilities of US$5.43b due within a year, and liabilities of US$8.10b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.09b and US$706.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$10.7b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$4.86b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, VEON would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Even though VEON's debt is only 2.4, its interest cover is really very low at 2.1. The main reason for this is that it has such high depreciation and amortisation. While companies often boast that these charges are non-cash, most such businesses will therefore require ongoing investment (that is not expensed.) In any case, it's safe to say the company has meaningful debt. Importantly VEON's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. Ideally it can diminish its debt load by kick-starting earnings growth. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine VEON's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.