Vera star David Leon returned to the ITV drama as he had 'unfinished business'

Brenda Blethyn and David Leon in Vera, the latter returned to the show after a 10 year absence. (ITV)

David Leon returned to ITV drama Vera because he felt he had "unfinished business" with the series, having last played DS Joe Ashworth in 2014.

The actor has been away from the character for ten years, and admits that he "hadn't really considered" returning until he was approached directly about the prospect by producers, making his comeback on the show for its thirteenth season on Sunday, 10 January.

Leon reflected on reprising his role as DS Ashworth, the actor said: "It felt like there was some unfinished business there. So it was a nice opportunity to come back and, to some extent, tie up some loose ends."

The actor added: "As much as I had loved working on Vera for the first four series, it felt like it was the right time then to pass the baton on. I’d worked with Kenny [Doughty] before on a film with the director Mike Figgis. So I always felt Vera was in very good hands when he came in as Aiden.

David Leon was last seen on Vera in 2014. (ITV)

"Then when I directed him on [Vera film] Black Ice it was lovely to be on the same team and watch close up how good he is as an actor. When Brenda [Blethyn, who plays the titular character] and I first started Vera way back when it was a pilot episode and we had no idea it would develop into a series, let alone run for as long as it has done."

But while fans might be excited to see the character's return, the actor stipulates that a lot has changed for DS Ashworth in his decade away from screens. He explained: “A period of time has gone by. You grow and evolve as a person through those cycles of life and the character reflects that.

"When I agreed to come back part of the discussions we had were, ‘What would it mean for the character?’ To pick up where we left off was not hugely interesting to me, personally. And I don’t think it’s that interesting for the audience.

"There needed to be a justification, a reason, for why Joe has come back. Along with a readdressing of the balance in terms of the dynamic of the relationship between Joe and Vera. So we talked a lot about what that would look like."

Brenda Blethyn and David Leon in Vera, viewers were delighted to have the latter back on the show. (ITV)

Some viewers were quite surprised by the change in the character when he made his comeback in season 13, who returned in order to help DCI Vera Stanhope with an investigation into a body found after a hit-and-run accident. What surprised fans of the show most was not Ashworth's return but how much he had changed, with many remarking he had become quite rude.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one viewer wrote: "oh Joe you've got a bit big for your boots", while another person questioned: "Why have they turned Joe into a p***k?"

Another said: "I hope Joe settles in quickly and loses the chip on his shoulder. Good to see him back though"

Not everyone was annoyed by the change, though, as one viewer wrote: "Vera is back! What a brilliant opening story, welcome back @David_J_Leon so lovely to have Joe back alongside @BrendaBlethyn. Love how this story captured how both have changed since the last time they were together. An investing mystery too."

Vera continues Sundays at 8pm on ITV1.