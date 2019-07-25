The Verallia Deutschland (FRA:OLG) Share Price Is Up 18% And Shareholders Are Holding On

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the Verallia Deutschland AG (FRA:OLG) share price is up 18% in the last 5 years, clearly besting than the market return of around 14% (ignoring dividends).

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Verallia Deutschland became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

DB:OLG Past and Future Earnings, July 25th 2019

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Verallia Deutschland's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Verallia Deutschland's TSR of 30% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 3.0% in the twelve months, Verallia Deutschland shareholders did even worse, losing 6.6%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5.3%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before forming an opinion on Verallia Deutschland you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

