Verasity set to take on video technology market

Fasika Zelealem
·2 min read

RJ Mark, founder and CEO of Verasity, says the company’s next major step is to integrate its core modules into the Brightcove marketplace.

Verasity, a protocol and product layer platform for eSports and video entertainment, recently announced a partnership with Brightcove to provide customers with proprietary ad technology.

The potential for growth for the firm is significant as they partner with a company with more than 3,000 customers in over 70 countries worldwide.

The protocol’s ad tech including Ad Stack (VeraViews), the Verasity Rewards System, and Verasity’s Proof of View (PoV) technology had been included in Brightcove’s marketplace.

Mark says Brightcove’s global reach is wholly important to the growth of his company and expresses what his firm has planned in the next evolution of the partnership.

“As mentioned, Verasity’s technology is now available to 3,000 of the largest broadcasters in the world via the Brightcove Marketplace, enabling Brightcove’s customers to leverage our products now or in the near future,” he said.

“When you think about video distribution worldwide, most companies, TV channels, and corporate video platforms use Brightcove, now, these 3000+ broadcasters and video publishers can use Verasity.

Our next major step is to integrate our core Verasity modules: Rewards, Proof of View, and the rest of our Ad Stack, into the Brightcove native player.”

Disruption to the industry

Brightcove represents 50% of global video distribution as well as controlling some $200bn of the world’s $400bn video ad market and Verasity’s adaptation to the industry with its core modules could cause shockwaves.

“The killer USP for Verasity’s ad-tech stack is that big brand publishers can make money faster from fraud-free ad placement through Brightcove if they leverage Verasity’s technology. They will be paid out in weeks rather than the current industry-accepted 6-9 months,” he expressed.

“The payment models which the likes of Google and Facebook currently adopt will be significantly disrupted by this new paradigm in ad-tech, as broadcasters become accustomed to near-instant settlements.”

2022 plans

Building on its plans to release its core modules into the Brightcove native player, Verasity revealed to Coin Rivet what’s on the horizon for the firm.

“In 2022, more Verasity technologies will be integrated into the Brightcove player,” Mark revealed.

“We are also developing an NFT marketplace alongside major digital rights companies, which will drive transparency in the rapidly-expanding NFT ecosystem.”

Verasity ended 2021 strongly with its pairing with Brightcove and had now begun 2022 even stronger in what looks like could be a significant year for the company.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Andrew has 'blown his opportunity' as judge prepares to rule on sex case

    Mark Stephens, head of media litigation at UK law firm Howard Kennedy, said that Prince Andrew's lawyer had been “appalling” in the way he conducted the case.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

    Although 2021 may have been the year that cryptocurrency went mainstream, 2022 looks even more promising for some of the biggest names in crypto. If you want to maximize your earnings, it's best to buy solid cryptocurrencies and hold them for as long as possible. Not all cryptocurrencies are created equal, so it's crucial to make sure you're investing in the right places.

  • Could Shiba Inu be a Multibagger in 2022?

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared an eye-popping 45,000,000% in 2021. Shiba Inu's strong community of supporters have driven interest in this cryptocurrency. Now, the question is whether this group -- known as the Shib Army -- and Shiba Inu's other attributes can fuel more growth.

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

    Anyone who didn't buy Shiba Inu prior to fall 2021 is too late to the party to make those kinds of ginormous gains. If you missed out on Shiba Inu, here's another cryptocurrency to buy now. Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) might seem like a surprising pick as a potential next breakout cryptocurrency at first glance.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has set records over the past year, reaching an all-time high of close to $70,000 per token in November. While Bitcoin remains the most popular cryptocurrency at the moment, there are a few others that could potentially outpace it in 2022. As the second most popular cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is Bitcoin's strongest competitor.

  • Starlink India head steps down after government order

    Sanjay Bhargava, the head of Starlink India, has stepped down from his role weeks after the Indian government ordered the SpaceX division to stop taking orders for the devices as it doesn't have the license to operate in the South Asian market. Earlier today, Starlink India told customers that it will be issuing refunds to those who had preordered the device.

  • Polkadot is Ready for a Big 2022

    It seems like Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) has been the forgotten cryptocurrency over the past few months as newer blockchains like Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) stole the show. While the ~300% return that Polkadot has posted year to date in 2021 is nothing to sneeze at, networks like Terra and Avalanche captured investors' imagination with returns of 100x and 25x year-to-date, respectively. Polkadot's DOT token is also down almost 50% from the all-time high set in November as it sold off with the broader crypto market.

  • FTM’s Rally Continues as Fantom’s DeFi Ecosystem Grows

    FTM has added more than 30% to its value over the past month after the Fantom team reported some crucial milestones last month.

  • Cybersecurity threats to watch for in 2022: Expert

    With more people working remotely than ever before, cybersecurity has never been more important for both individuals and businesses. According to ESET Chief Cyber Threat Officer Tony Anscombe, there are several key threats to look out for in 2022.

  • We Need Digital Money for the Global Economy to Thrive

    Here’s why a payments innovator who has worked for a large global bank for nearly 20 years believes in stablecoins. The post We Need Digital Money for the Global Economy to Thrive appeared first on Worth.

  • Opportunity not fear: Reframing cybersecurity to build a safer net for all

    Reframing cybersecurity as a path to opportunity and competitive advantage in the development of innovation ecosystems could be the key to increasing individual states’ cyber resilience, as well as strengthening the global digital ecosystem for all. As 10 billion devices are set to join the Internet of Things (IoT) by 2025, emerging digital economies are vying to be at the center of this revolution. This trend will only accelerate as initiatives to close the digital divide by 2030 connect the remaining 78% of the population to the internet.

  • Web 3.0 Is Too Complicated

    For a truly decentralized future, we have to resist the temptations of instant user interface gratification via data centers, and extremely simple API integrations.

  • Illuvium Team Drains sILV Uniswap Pool in Bid to Prevent Exploit Cash-Out

    The multibillion-dollar blockchain gaming project is taking drastic steps to protect staked funds.

  • South Korea’s Naver and Kakao Follow Binance Out of Singapore

    Singapore’s MAS keeps the bar high for licenses, leading to the withdrawal of South Korea’s Kakao and Naver from the Republic.

  • Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $500 million - source

    (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc-owned Google said on Tuesday its cloud division had acquired Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify, as the U.S. tech giant expands its security offerings amid rising cyber attacks. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed by the companies, but a source familiar with the matter said Google paid about $500 million in cash for Siemplify. The deal came after Google made a pledge to U.S. President Joe Biden last August to invest $10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years, amid a significant rise in cyber attacks and data breaches.

  • Cosmos-Based Exchange Osmosis Crosses $1B in Locked Value

    Osmosis tokens jumped 13% to a new all time high of $7.78.

  • Amazon Plays Down Reports It’s Pulling Kindle From China

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. brushed off media speculation that it was suspending sales of its Kindle e-reader in China, after some of its signature product’s models went out of stock on Chinese platforms.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Hong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms

  • China to order cybersecurity reviews for some firms seeking overseas listings

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China said on Tuesday it will put in force new rules to increase its oversight of plans by Chinese platform firms to list on overseas stock markets in the latest move to tighten its grip on its sprawling technology sector. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said the new rules come into effect on Feb. 15 and require platform companies with data on more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing their shares overseas. "With stock market listings there is a risk that key information infrastructure, core data, important data or a large amount of personal information could be impacted, controlled or maliciously used by foreign governments," said the CAC in a statement, reiterating a concern flagged in July when the changes were first proposed.

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2022

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • Cheaper, faster internet for this Ada County city? Mayor says it could happen

    Residents on Monday started responding to a survey to gauge interest in a community-owned fiber broadband network.