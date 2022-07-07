Verbal altercation led to fatal shooting on I-4, investigators say

The search continues for the gunman who opened fire on a passenger in a car, killing him.

It happened Tuesday night in Orange County in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near Osceola Parkway and State Road 528.

Investigators said a verbal altercation between the occupants of both vehicles led to the shooting. John-John Villafane died as a result.

Investigators said Villafane and the driver of the vehicle, which was heading eastbound on I-4, were not armed and have no criminal history.

The other vehicle the shooter was riding inside has been described as blue in color.

In 2020, Florida Highway Patrol saw 1,318 aggressive driving but last year the number went up to 2,468.

Seminole and Brevard counties both saw slight decreases, but aggressive driving went up slightly in Osceola and Lake counties.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is still not speaking publicly about the case but have called it a “senseless” murder and are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline.

