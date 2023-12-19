Verbal altercation turns deadly at home outside of Mercersburg, body dumped in Maryland

A man accused of shooting and killing another man at a home outside Mercersburg, Pa., and dumping his body near Hagerstown, Md., Sunday, Dec. 17, was arrested two days later in Greensboro, N.C.

Shane Adrian Bradley, 31, faces criminal homicide and other charges in relation to the shooting death of Isiah Clark, 20, at a home they shared in the 14000 block of Ditto Road in Montgomery Township. He also is accused of forcing three other people who lived in the house to help take Clark’s body to Maryland.

Pennsylvania State Police were contacted by the Washington County, Md., 911 Center at 6:55 p.m. Sunday and informed that Clark’s body had been found near Terrapin Park in the Collegiate Acres neighborhood off Maugansville Road.

What do Pennsylvania State Police say about the deadly shooting?

Bradley and Clark had a minor verbal altercation then Bradley shot Clark once with a pistol, according to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, which does not say what time the shooting occurred.

Another male resident was forced to help load Clark’s body into Bradley’s vehicle, police said.

Bradley then allegedly forced two female residents and the male “while under duress” into the vehicle and drove to Maryland. He removed Clark’s body in a parking area just outside the playground and freed the two females, who were the ones who called 911.

Bradley fled the scene with the other male, who was later found by Maryland State Police.

Bradley was arrested in North Carolina around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, and will be brought back to Pennsylvania later. In addition to criminal homicide, he is charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint, discharging a firearm in an occupied structure and tampering with evidence.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

