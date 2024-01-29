Verbal disagreement ends in deadly east Las Vegas valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man dead in an east Las Vegas neighborhood.

Las Vegas Metro police said the shooting was reported on Sunday, Jan. 27, around 5:31 p.m. in the 4900 block of Holt Avenue near E. Lake Mead and Nellis boulevards. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, near a vehicle parked on the street.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives learned the victim had been in a verbal dispute with another man before the shooting and that man fled the scene before officers arrived.

Metro is asking anyone with information on this case to contact the Metro Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or to remain anonymous, call Secret Witness at (702) 385-5555, or click on this link.

