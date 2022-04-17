Verbal fight at local nightclub leads to shots fired in parking lot, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after gunshots ring out at a local nightclub.

Officers responded to Statuz Night Club in the 4600 block of American Way for an aggravated assault and shots fired at about 12:30 a.m. Easter Sunday.

When MPD arrived, officers found numerous shell casings in the parking lot of the business along with multiple cars being struck by gunfire, police said.

A security guard and others told police that there were two groups of people inside the club having a verbal fight then the security guard told both groups to stop the arguing or leave the business, a release said.

One group decided to leave then the second group followed them out.

According to a spokesperson for MPD, the second group rushed the door and once the two groups got outside, that’s when the shooting started.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

A victim attempted to drive themselves to the hospital but flagged down an ambulance en route to the hospital, police said.

The victim is listed in non-critical condition.

If you have any information about this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.



