VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie's (ETR:VBK) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (ETR:VBK) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 21% in the last month. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 713%. Impressive! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 48% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 52% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie the TSR over the last 5 years was 782%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 4.5% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 55% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

