The verdict of a '13th juror' on Chauvin — and the trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
D.J. Tice, Star Tribune
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

"Our civilization," wrote G.K. Chesterton, has "very justly decided that determining guilt or innocence is a thing too important to be trusted to trained men … . When it wants a library catalogued, or the solar system discovered, or any trifle of that kind, it uses specialists. But when it wishes anything done which is really serious, it collects twelve ordinary [citizens]. The same thing was done, if I remember right, by the Founder of Christianity."

A reassuring thought this week. But in a different spirit Chesterton also wrote: "Many like you have trusted to civilization. Many clever Babylonians, many clever Egyptians, many clever men at the end of Rome. Can you tell me, in a world that is flagrant with the failures of civilization, what there is particularly immortal about yours?"

As we digest the sweeping guilty verdicts handed down after one day of deliberations in the trial of Derek Chauvin on murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd last May, with the National Guard on alert behind fences and barricades across the Twin Cities — and with the trial itself having wrapped up Monday with the judge denouncing "abhorrent" disrespect for the rule of law exhibited by sundry public officials in connection with this proceeding — it is hard to decide which Chestertonian mood seems more timely.

We must cling to faith in our besieged institutions, while soberly facing the peril American civilization seems to be in just now.

Let's start by facing this: A few months back, I wrote in this space about the "staggering challenge" Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill "faces in ensuring a proceeding that will actually deserve to be called a fair trial for Chauvin." I noted that after nine months worth of pronouncements of Chauvin's guilt by public officials from Joe Biden to Jacob Frey and beyond, after coast-to-coast riots, after hostile saturation publicity and the aforementioned war zone fortification of downtown Minneapolis, seating an impartial and unintimidated panel of jurors was going to be no simple task.

Unfortunately, despite an honest and skillful effort, Cahill was not fully able to meet his staggering challenge.

Cahill early on rejected requests to move the trial, and in the middle of jury selection the reckless, feckless leaders of Minneapolis announced with fanfare a $27 million wrongful-death settlement with George Floyd's family. Cahill dismissed two jurors who admitted this had made impartiality impossible once and for all. But he doggedly pressed on.

Then, incredibly, because he had also decided not to sequester the jury during trial, the seated panel was exposed to the shocking news of another racially charged local tragedy in the shooting death of Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer. Unrest in the streets followed, along with an intensified national spotlight, culminating over the weekend in what can only be called an incitement of mob lawlessness from a sitting member of Congress, focused specifically on the Chauvin jury's coming decision.

"I hope we get a verdict that says guilty, guilty, guilty," said Rep. Maxine Waters of California. "And if we don't, we cannot go away. We've got to stay on the street. We get more active, we've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business."

At the end of the day Monday, after the jury had retired to deliberate, Cahill had gotten a little confrontational himself. "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something for appeal that may lead to this entire trial being overturned," he told Chauvin's attorney (who made clear he thinks it's only one of the plausible appeal grounds).

Cahill added: "This goes back to what I've been saying from the beginning. I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law … [and not] consistent with their oath to the Constitution … . Their failure to do so I think is abhorrent … ."

Fine words. But with all that has unfolded, who can be entirely confident that these jurors were able to consider the decision before them with fully open minds, unclouded by fear of what "meaning business" might have meant or them personally had they returned anything other than a "guilty, guilty, guilty" verdict?

And yet, we must try to respect the rule of law and its procedures, even if our politicians don't.

On Tuesday morning, I posted a pre-verdict version of this column on Star Tribune Opinion, suggesting it might be useful to cast oneself as a metaphorical "13th juror" — if only to examine whether one has paid sufficient attention to the trial and the evidence to second-guess the actual verdict when it arrived. For what it is worth, and for the record, here is what I wrote:

"For my part I find myself prepared — were I going into deliberations — to be persuaded to convict Chauvin on the least serious of the three charges against him, manslaughter in the second degree. His failure in the final minutes of his restraint of George Floyd to recognize Floyd's dangerous distress and to provide medical aid rises to the level of 'culpable negligence' required by the statute.

"I'm unconvinced that the state proved 'beyond reasonable doubt' the deliberate infliction of harm or conscious creation of deadly danger required for the more serious murder charges. But Chauvin's dereliction of his duty to care for a person in his custody seems clear.

"The cause-of-death issue is a mess, and has been from the start. The formulation of Hennepin County Medical Examiner Andrew Baker that the whole overwhelming encounter with police 'was just more than Mr. Floyd could take by virtue of [his] heart conditions,' seems the soundest conclusion. But has the state proven 'beyond reasonable doubt' that it was the wholly indefensible portion of Chauvin's conduct that made the fatal difference, rather than the whole ordeal? I'm most convinced if, once again, the focus is on the failure to provide lifesaving aid."

The 12 ordinary jurors in this case saw things differently. And now the jury has spoken. All of us must respect the actual verdicts as we brace for reaction, and for the appeals.

D.J. Tice is at doug.tice@startribune.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Why this trial was different: Experts react to guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin

    A woman reacts to the news that Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesScholars analyze the guilty verdicts handed down to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the 2020 murder of George Floyd. Outside the courthouse, crowds cheered and church bells sounded – a collective release in a city scarred by police killings. Minnesota’s attorney general, whose office led the prosecution, said he would not call the verdict “justice, however” because “justice implies restoration” – but he would call it “accountability.” Race was not an issue in trial Alexis Karteron, Rutgers University - Newark Derek Chauvin’s criminal trial is over, but the work to ensure that no one endures a tragic death like George Floyd’s is just getting started. It is fair to say that race was on the minds of millions of protesters who took to the streets last year to express their outrage and pain in response to the killing. Many felt it was impossible for someone who wasn’t Black to imagine Chauvin’s brutal treatment of George Floyd. But race went practically unmentioned during the Chauvin trial. This should not be surprising, because the criminal legal system writes race out at virtually every turn. When I led a lawsuit as a civil rights attorney challenging the New York Police Department’s stop-and-frisk program as racist, the department’s primary defense was that it complied with Fourth Amendment standards, under which police officers need only “reasonable suspicion” of criminal activity to stop someone. Presence in what police say is a “high-crime area” is relevant to developing reasonable suspicion, as is a would-be subject taking flight when being approached by a police officer. But the correlation with race, for a host of reasons, is obvious to any keen observer. American policing’s most pressing problems are racial ones. For some, the evolution of slave patrols into police forces and the failure of decadeslong reform efforts are proof that American policing is irredeemable and must be defunded. For others, changes to use-of-force policies and improved accountability measures, like those in the proposed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, are enough. Different communities across the country will follow different paths in their efforts to prevent another tragic death like George Floyd’s. Some will do nothing at all. But progress will be made only when America as a whole gets real about the role of race – something the legal system routinely fails to do. Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd for 9 minutes, 29 seconds. Why this trial was different Ric Simmons, The Ohio State University The guilty verdicts in the Chauvin trial are extraordinary, if unsurprising, because past incidents of police lethal use of force against unarmed civilians, particularly Black civilians, have generally not resulted in criminal convictions. In many cases, the prosecuting office has been reluctant or halfhearted in pursuing the case. Prosecutors and police officers work together daily; that can make prosecutors sympathetic to the work of law enforcement. In the Chauvin case, the attorney general’s office invested an overwhelming amount of resources in preparing for and conducting the trial, bringing in two outside lawyers, including a prominent civil rights attorney, to assist its many state prosecutors. Usually, too, a police officer defendant can count on the support of other police officers to testify on his behalf and explain why his or her actions were justified. Not in this case. Every police officer witness testified for the prosecution against Chauvin. Finally, convictions after police killings are rare because, evidence shows, jurors are historically reluctant to substitute their own judgment for the split-second decisions made by trained officers when their lives may be on the line. Despite the past year’s protests decrying police violence, U.S. support for law enforcement remains very high: A recent poll showed that only 18% of Americans support the “defund the police” movement. But Chauvin had no feasible argument that he feared for his life or made an instinctive response to a threat. George Floyd did nothing to justify the defendant’s brutal actions, and the overwhelming evidence presented by the prosecutors convinced 12 jurors of that fact. The death of George Floyd sparked protests around the U.S. and across the world, including this June 2020 rally in Germany. AP Photo/Martin Meissner The ‘thin blue line’ kills Jeannine Bell, Indiana University Like other high-profile police killings of African Americans, the murder of George Floyd revealed a lot about police culture – and how it makes interactions with communities of color fraught. Derek Chauvin used prohibited tactics – keeping his knee on Floyd’s neck when he had already been subdued – to suffocate a man, an act the jury recognized as murder. Three fellow Minneapolis Police Department officers watched as Chauvin killed Floyd. Rather than intervene themselves, they helped him resist the intervention of upset bystanders and a medical professional. They have been charged with aiding and abetting a murder. After the verdicts were read, Derek Chauvin was taken into police custody to await sentencing. Court TV via AP, Pool The police brotherhood – that intense and protective “thin blue line” – enabled a public murder. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, unusually, broke this code of silence when he testified against Chauvin. Research shows that even if officers see a fellow officer mistreating a suspect and want to intervene, they need training to teach them how to do so effectively. The city of New Orleans is now training officers to intervene. Once training is in place, police departments could also make intervention in such situations mandatory. When some officers stand by as other officers ignore their training, the consequences can be dangerous – and potentially lethal – for civilians. [Understand key political developments, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s election newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Alexis Karteron, Rutgers University - Newark ; Jeannine Bell, Indiana University, and Ric Simmons, The Ohio State University. Read more:Derek Chauvin trial begins in George Floyd murder case: 5 essential reads on police violence against Black menSmartphone witnessing becomes synonymous with Black patriotism after George Floyd’s death The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict

  • Britain to add India to COVID-19 travel red-list - health minister

    Britain will add India to its travel "red-list" on Friday after detecting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday. "UK and Irish residents and British citizens who've been in India in the past 10 days before their arrival will need to complete hotel quarantine for 10 days from the time of arrival."

  • McEnany branded hypocrite for telling Biden words can inflame violence as president comments on Chauvin trial

    The comments were made the day after jurors began deliberations in the trial

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus—after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation, could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • Iran says it only enriched its uranium to 60% as a show of strength, and can revert to nuclear-deal levels if the US lifts sanctions

    Iran said it wanted to show its strength after an attack on its Natanz nuclear plant earlier this month, which it blames Israel for.

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy

    A banned Pakistani Islamist group called an end to violent nationwide anti-France protests on Tuesday, after the government called a parliamentary vote on whether to expel the French ambassador and said it would halt criminal cases against the group's members. Pakistan arrested the leader of the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on April 12 and banned the group last week after its members blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property. The group has demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador in retaliation for the publication in France of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

  • Biden news: Jen Psaki clashes with Fox reporter as White House warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies

    Follow the latest updates

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Chad's President Idriss Déby dies after clashes with rebels

    Idriss Déby dies just hours after provisional election results set him on course for a sixth term.

  • Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges

    Jury comes to its decision following high-profile trial

  • Bush says America is so polarised people ‘couldn’t believe I was friends with Michelle Obama’

    President says of the polarisation among Americans: ‘It shocked me’

  • ‘Steve Urkel’ actor launches cannabis brand on 4/20

    Product lineup includes variants of popular Purple Urkle strain

  • Pet wolf on walk near elementary school nets fine for Louisiana couple, officials say

    A concerned citizen “was worried about the safety of the schoolchildren” and contacted authorities.

  • House Call: Embracing My Outdoor Persona

    We're getting outdoorsy on Clever this week Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Florida House Democratic co-leader announces bid for Alcee Hastings’ former seat

    State Rep. Bobby DuBose entered the race on Tuesday for Alcee Hastings’ former congressional seat after his death on April 6, the fourth sitting lawmaker to enter a crowded Democratic primary.

  • Missouri Ethics Committee report confirms Roeber allegations. Now he must be expelled

    The Missouri House last expelled a member in 1865. It’s time again.