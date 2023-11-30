Verdict announced in local trial of man accused of stabbing, killing ex-boyfriend

A jury has reached its verdict in the case of a man accused of stabbing his former lover to death.

On Thursday, a jury found Cornelius Brogan, 30, guilty on all counts, including three counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, News Center 7′s Mike Campbell confirmed.

Brogan was arrested and charged with the deadly stabbing of 28-year-old Scott Hannah in November 2022.

News Center 7 was inside the courtroom Tuesday for opening statements in Brogan’s trial. There, prosecutors told the jury that Brogan and Hannah dated for three years and broke up about 10 months before Hannah’s murder.

Those prosecutors said neighborhood ring cameras showed Brogan going into Hannah’s home on Sunday morning, then walking out and driving away six minutes later.

Other friends of Hannah went to check on him when he didn’t respond all day in their group text but stumbled on a horrible scene.

Brogan’s lawyer John Meehling had a much different view of what happened.

He told jurors the two men were still close friends and often had coffee together.

Meehling also argued that this was an act of self-defense, but prosecutors made it clear that Brogan didn’t have a mark on him when police tracked him down.

