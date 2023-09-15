VERDICT: Antrim County defendants not guilty in Whitmer kidnap plot

Mike Null broke down in tears as the jury read the not guilty verdict for his brother first on Sept. 15.

ANTRIM COUNTY — After over 10 hours of deliberation, an Antrim County jury unanimously found all three men charged in the conspiracy plan to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer not guilty. Eric Molitor and twin brothers, Bill and Mike Null were found not guilty of the charge of providing material support to a terrorist act and of possessing a firearm in the process.

As the jury foreman read the not guilty finding for each defendant the men, their families and their attorney began to cry.

MIke Null and his wife embrace after the jury find him and his two co-defendants not guilty on all counts.

The three defendants represented the last of 14 total men accused of providing support for an elaborately planned scheme to kidnap the governor from her Elk Rapids summer cabin in 2020 during the height of COVID-19 shutdowns. Prosecutors described the plot as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The defense admitted to their clients' frustration with the government, but not the intent of violence against the governor or local law enforcement.

Eric Molitor in tears when the not guilty verdict was read in the Antrim County courthouse on Sept. 15.

Widely publicized throughout the country, the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer captured the nation's attention in 2020 when the defendants were initially arrested. Pandemic restrictions were in full effect at the time, prompting backlash from certain factions, riots were erupting in cities in response to the murder of George Floyd and rallies with gun-wielding protesters were occurring in numerous state capitals.

Mike Null's attorney Thomas Siver in tears once the not guilty verdict was read.

Bill Null's wife when she hears her husband was not guilty of all charges on Sept. 15.

For their charges, Molitor and the Null brothers were facing sentences of up to 20 years in prison. Now they are free men. Eric Molitor said he had his bag packed and was ready to be taken to jail. He walked out of the courthouse with his mother, who had testified in his defense.

Prior to Friday's ruling, the plot has so far seen four men strike a deal to plead guilty, two men acquitted, two men found guilty of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to possess weapons of mass destruction, and three men convicted of felony counts of gang membership, providing material support to terrorism, and illegal weapons possession.

At issue in Antrim County was the main point of whether the defendants knowingly contributed to the terrorist plot. Entangled in that was the role the FBI had in creating the events leading up to the defendants' arrests. FBI informants and undercover agents both played a part in obtaining the evidence presented in court.

