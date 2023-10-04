Verdict in on Colts Neck youth tennis instructor Terry Kuo in child sex case

FREEHOLD - A Monmouth County jury today found Colts Neck youth tennis instructor Terry Kuo guilty of all 14 counts at his retrial on charges of sexually assaulting and taking pornographic photos of a student when she was 12 and 13 years old.

The jury of six men and six women deliberated a little over three hours from Tuesday until this morning when, shortly before 9:30, the panel sent a note to Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O'Malley informing her that it had reached a unanimous verdict.

Kuo, 32, stood trial in the case over the summer, but O'Malley declared a mistrial after that jury was unable to reach a verdict after deliberating for six days.

That wasn't the first mistrial in the case. Superior Court Judge Joseph W. Oxley declared one in February after Kuo urinated in the courtroom in front of a panel of prospective jurors during jury selection.

Kuo, 32, who was often animated throughout the course of the seven-day trial, appeared to show no emotion when the verdict was read.

His attorney, Joshua Nahum, described his client's reaction to the verdict as "muted.''

The jury found Kuo guilty of three counts of sexual assault, two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count each of kidnapping, causing a child to engage in child pornography, manufacturing child pornography, possession of child pornography, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child, obscenity and conspiring to tamper with evidence.

Kuo faces a maximum of life in prison with 25 years of parole ineligibility, said Ryan Lavender, an assistant Monmouth County prosecutor who, with Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos, presented the state's case.

O'Malley scheduled Kuo's sentencing for Dec. 1.

Lavender and Anastos argued at trial that Kuo sexually assaulted and took pornographic photos of one of his tennis students in 2016 and 2017, when she was 12 and 13 years old.

Their presentation included the display of numerous pornographic pictures of the child.

The victim testified that Kuo gave her cash, gift cards and expensive presents, including a Louis Vuitton handbag, in exchange for letting him molest her.

"The state is pleased with the jury's result,'' Lavender said after the verdict.

"We're finally able to bring justice for our 12-year-old victim, who is now 19,'' the assistant prosecutor said.

The victim was not in court for the verdict, although she did attend the attorneys' summations on Tuesday.

"Mr. Kuo is disappointed with the verdict and continues to maintain his innocence," Nahum said. "We will pursue every avenue of appeal.''

Kuo still faces three more criminal cases, one on additional child pornography charges, one on stalking charges and one on allegations that he headed a widespread identity theft ring.

O'Malley scheduled a conference on those cases for Oct. 30.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Colt Neck coach child sex trial verdict: Guilty on 14 counts