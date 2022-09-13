Verdict coming for man accused of kidnapping, murdering Horry County woman

A verdict is coming next week in the murder case of a Horry County woman who was kidnapped from her home in 2021.

A federal judge in Marion County will make a decision in Dominque Brand’s case Wednesday, WMBF-TV reported.

He was arrested March 31, 2021 for allegedly kidnapping and murdering 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington.

She was reported missing from an Horry County home on March 28 and found dead in Marion County the following day. Elvington’s white 2012 Buick LaCrosse was found unoccupied at a location on Bobby L. Davis Boulevard.

Elvington was shot in the head once, according to a forensic pathologist’s testimony.

During trial, the judge heard a phone call between Elvington, her son and an OnStar operator at the time of the kidnapping in which Elvington kept saying she didn’t know where she was and added: “I think I’m in North Carolina. I think I passed the South Carolina state line.”

Prosecutors said Brand stole a church van before breaking into Elvington’s house, the TV station reported. While there, he drank some water and made a frozen pizza, they added.

But Brand’s defense said there aren’t any witnesses that can testify that Brand is responsible for what happened to Elvington.