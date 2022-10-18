Verdict expected shortly in 1996 death of university student Kristin Smart

A Monterey County jury's verdict is expected to be announced at 1:30 p.m. today in the case against two men suspected of involvement in the disappearance and death of Kristin Smart, a Stockton woman who went missing from her dorm at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1996.

Prosecutors accused one of Smart's fellow students, Paul Flores, of killing her during a rape or attempted rape in his dorm room. During the trial, which began in June, they presented evidence that attempted to show his father, Ruben Flores, helped dispose of Smart's body. It has never been found.

The two were arrested in April 2021. They pleaded not guilty. In closing arguments, Paul Flores' defense attorney, Robert Sanger, claimed the prosecution had presented no evidence his client assaulted Smart, and that witnesses who testified they had been assaulted by Flores were not relevant or credible, according to reporting by the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Sanger dismissed the prosecution's forensic evidence as "junk science," The Tribune reported.

Kristin Smart disappeared in 1996.

On May 25, 1996, witnesses say, Smart got drunk at a party about a 10-minute walk from her dorm room at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. Two fellow students decided to walk her back to her dorm, and Paul Flores offered to join them.

When the other two students left the group, Paul Flores told police he walked with her the rest of the way and never saw her again.

Prosecutors have charged Flores with murder, which they say he committed while raping or trying to rape Kristin in his dorm room. They are expected to ask the judge's permission to show jurors a video they say Paul Flores recorded of himself raping a drunken woman in Southern California.

Four women have told police that Flores drugged and raped them, Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle said in court last year. Flores hasn't been charged with a crime stemming from those allegations.

Paul and Ruben Flores' arrest came after a hit podcast, "Your Own Backyard," renewed attention on the case and generated new leads and witnesses for police.

Amanda Lee Myers of USA TODAY contributed to this report.

