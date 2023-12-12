Verdict in federal trial: Former troopers found guilty of OT fraud, all counts

William Robertson, left, and Daniel Griffin outside U.S. District Court at the outset of the trial, two weeks ago.

WORCESTER - Two former state troopers were convicted of overtime theft charges in federal court Tuesday.

Lt. Daniel J. Griffin and Sgt. William R. Robertson, commanders of a special state police traffic unit, were each found guilty on all the counts they faced: one count of conspiracy to steal federal funds, one count of aiding and abetting theft of federal funds and three counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud.

The verdict came about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

For the past two weeks, prosecutors have presented voluminous evidence, from cruiser location tracking data to immunized testimony from subordinates, that the small traffic unit Griffin and Robertson helmed collected overtime pay for hundreds of hours they did not work.

“No one knew the system better than these two guys, and no one knew how to cheat the system better than these two guys,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam W. Deitch alleged during closing arguments Monday.

Griffin, who prosecutors have said lives in Belmont, did not visibly react as the verdict was read by the 14-person jury Tuesday. Robertson, who was described as living in Westborough, shook his head after the first two counts against him were read.

U.S. District Court Judge Margaret R. Guzman called a short recess prior to a discussion regarding sentencing.

The charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

The charge of federal program fraud provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

The charge of conspiracy provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Trial in Worcester: Former Mass. state troopers guilty of OT fraud