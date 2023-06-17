Verdict: Jury finds Ashtabula man guilty of aggravated murder

Jun. 17—JEFFERSON — After a short deliberation, a jury found an Ashtabula man guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting Randall Cohen last year after an argument about a dog.

Nicholas T. Csehi, 27, of Ashtabula, will spend the next 18 years to life in prison for aggravated murder with a gun specification, according to Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole.

Csehi's appointed attorney, David Per Due, argued his client was defending himself, court records show.

Cohen, 43, of Ashtabula, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office.

The incident occurred shortly after police received a call at about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2022, reporting people were hollering outside a house on Myrtle Avenue in the Ashtabula Harbor, O'Toole said.

A second 9-1-1 call less than a minute later reported gunshots at 508 Myrtle Ave., she said.

Within minutes, Ashtabula police officers arrived on the scene and found Cohen lying in the driveway. They performed first aid on Cohen until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries in the emergency room, according to the coroner's report.

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell has said the men were inside the house arguing about a dog. When they took their quarrel outside, the altercation became physical, he said.

"The defendant then got into his vehicle, retrieved his gun, loaded it and shot at the victim five times, hitting him in three locations," O'Toole said. "The lethal shot went through the victim's chest severing his right lung and spinal cord and ultimately causing his death."

Cohen, a Tennessee native, moved to Ashtabula in the summer of 2021 to be with his girlfriend, who is related to Csehi, according to Ashtabula City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper.

Csehi was arrested at the scene of the shooting and has been held in the county jail on a $2 million cash, surety or property bond, ever since, according to court records.

Common Pleas Judge David A. Schroeder presided over the trial. Chief Assistant Prosecutor,Dawn Cantalamessa and Assistant Prosecutor Gene Barrett obtained the guilty verdict.

In a press release, O'Toole thanked the Ashtabula Police Department and her staff for their hard work.