Verdict: Lake County jury says Douglas Devitt guilty of killing his drug supplier in 2018

TAVARES — Douglas Devitt is guilty of killing his drug supplier – Carlos “Ghost” Castillo – a jury decided Thursday, handing up a verdict for second-degree murder.

Devitt, 46, had been charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Witnesses on Aug. 31, 2018 told investigators they heard “five or six shots” from a wooded area and a man scream at 11:17 p.m.

Earlier coverage: Jurors hear testimony in murder trial of Lake drug dealer accused of killing his 'plug'

More court news: Allen Cox, sentenced to death for murdering fellow inmate, seeking life in resentencing

Additional details: FHP releases more details on fatal crash involving Lake County school bus

A resident in the 31000 block of Carroll Street said he could hear a man begging his attacker, “Please don’t shoot me anymore.”

It took Lake sheriff’s investigators a little while to put it together, but one by one, people came forward to point the finger at Devitt.

During trial, jurors saw a video of the interview Devitt gave detectives

Jurors on Wednesday watched a video of Devitt being questioned by detectives. Unlike the man wearing a suit and tie at the defense table during trial this week, the Devitt on video was shirtless and slumped in the corner of a sheriff’s interview room.

A jury on Thursday found Douglas Devitt guilty of second-degree murder.

“We have someone telling us you shot someone,” Detective Danny Morales told Devitt. “Multiple people are telling me you’re there.”

One informant said, “He said he had to shoot him before he shot him.”

“We have so much against you,” Morales said.

Devitt wouldn’t budge.

Yes, he knew Castillo, he said, but only by his nickname, “Ghost,” not Carlos Humberto Estrella Castillo, 49, of Orlando.

He was his drug supplier, he said, and was his friend.

Devitt actually called authorities hours before the shooting

Several hours before the shooting, Devitt called the sheriff’s office to report “that a guy in a black BMW was banging on a door at a home on Mount Plymouth Loop in Sorrento.”

It was Castillo, and Devitt said he was trying to avoid him.

Story continues

Devitt said he had “no idea” who killed Castillo.

“I didn’t kill this man. I had nothing against him except his annoyance. I just wanted to be left alone that day,” he said.

The jury also saw photos and reviewed cellphone/text records

The 12-member jury saw a photo of the sole gunshot wound, heard the testimony of a pathologist explain the fatal injury, and saw multiple photos of the crime scene. Jurors also saw a photo of Castillo’s phone lying on the ground near a fence that had been peppered with gunfire.

Prosecutors presented cellphone records and text messages between the two men, and a set of walkie-talkies. One was on the front seat of Castillo’s car, and the other was in Devitt’s home. They both belonged to Devitt.

They also saw a photo of a .32-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a thick wad of cash hidden behind a piece of wood in a dresser.

Circuit Judge Willard Pope, shown in this 2018 file photo, has ordered a presentence investigation in the Devitt case.

Detectives were excited by the discovery of the gun, but it turns out Castillo was shot with a .22-caliber revolver, which was never recovered. They did find .22-caliber ammo, and several other types in dresser drawers.

He still could face a life sentence. Circuit Judge Willard Pope ordered a presentence investigation, which takes about a month to complete.

Why did the jury find Devitt guilty of the lesser charge?

Assistant State Attorney Nick Camuccio speculated that the reason jurors went for a second-degree verdict is that they may have had issues with inconsistencies in the testimony of key witnesses, which defense attorney Tony Tomas pointed out.

Assistant State Attorney Nick Camuccio.

One of the witnesses, wearing prison garb, testified that Devitt told him he was having problems with “Ghost,” and that “he had to get him before he got him.”

The other witnesses were the two women who said they were in the car that dropped Devitt off at the murder scene.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Lake County, Florida man guilty in fatal shooting of drug supplier