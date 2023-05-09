Verdict in Lori Vallow Daybell's trial will be livestreamed, judge rules

The verdict in a murder trial that has captured national attention in part for its fringe religious aspects will be livestreamed, the presiding judge ruled Tuesday. Closing arguments are set for Thursday.

Prosecutors rested the state's case Tuesday against Lori Vallow Daybell, the so-called doomsday mom who is charged with murder in the deaths of her children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. JJ and Tylee were found buried on her husband Chad Daybell's property in Idaho after being missing for months. Vallow Daybell was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in their deaths and the death of her husband's first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow Daybell is also charged with grand theft for allegedly collecting Social Security payments on behalf of her children.

Judge Steven Boyce had earlier ruled there would be no video or live audio of the trial. The court has released audio recordings of each day's proceedings after trial is done for the day.

The defense also rested its case Tuesday. Vallow Daybell elected not to take the stand and the defense called no witnesses.

The trial has revealed aspects of the Daybells' religious beliefs that fall outside the mainstream Church of Latter-day Saints, of which both were members. Friends testified that Vallow Daybell said some people were "dark" or "zombies," having been possessed by evil spirits who took over their bodies, and that she and Chad Daybell had been married in their past lives.

Chad Daybell is being tried separately on murder and conspiracy charges in the three deaths, and faces the death penalty. Vallow Daybell also faces charges in Arizona in the death of her fourth husband and JJ's father, Charles Vallow, who was shot to death by her brother Alex Cox.

Both Vallow Daybell and Daybell have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

