Verdict in for man accused of killing Gainesville teen in crash

Feb. 24—A Gainesville man tried twice for a 2020 fatal wreck was found guilty Thursday, Feb. 23, on all charges, according to court documents.

Shannon Beauford, 28, was convicted on all eight counts by the jury late Thursday from the Oct. 4, 2020, wreck on White Sulphur Road that killed Madison Gray, 17, of Gainesville.

Beauford was accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine and speeding when the Toyota Corolla struck a culvert and rotated.

The jury returned guilty verdicts for first-degree vehicular homicide, second-degree child cruelty, driving under the influence of drugs (less safe), reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.

Senior Judge C. Andrew Fuller sentenced Beauford Thursday to 25 years in prison, with 15 years on the vehicular homicide charge and 10 years on the child cruelty count.

Beauford was previously tried before Superior Court Judge Jason Deal, but the judge declared a mistrial in January after the jury deadlocked.

"The jury in its verdict finally brought justice for Madison Gray and her family and removed a menace from our roads," Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said in a statement. "We appreciate their verdict and the appropriate sentence imposed by Judge Fuller."