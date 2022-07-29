Verdict in for man accused of strangling woman he was in 'short but volatile relationship' with

Jul. 28—A Gainesville man accused in 2019 of strangling a woman in West Hall was acquitted this week of all charges after a brief jury trial, according to court documents.

Austin Andrew Mize was indicted in April 2021 on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, hindering an emergency telephone call and two counts of misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act from a May 2019 incident.

Defense attorney Andrew Wehunt said the jury was deliberating for roughly three hours before returning before 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, with the not guilty verdict on all five charges.

Wehunt had a chance to speak with a juror following the trial, who expressed concern about "a lack of investigation" and not enough details to convict based on the evidence.

During opening statements Monday, July 28, Assistant District Attorney Anna Fowler described a short but volatile relationship between Mize and the woman.

Fowler showed the jury photos of the woman with bruises and scratches all over her body including her neck, arms, legs and back.

Wehunt told the jury that the woman gave slightly different accounts of what happened to members of law enforcement. The defense attorney drew on the fact that the woman was dealing with addiction and the possible effects it could have on her mindset and recollection.

"I believe that the jury found that my theory on the case was persuasive enough to find reasonable doubt and allow Mr. Mize to go on living his life as a young man," Wehunt said.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh declined to comment.